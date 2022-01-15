India vs South Africa: Full List Of Top Performers From Test Series
India vs South Africa: South Africa beat India by 7 wickets in the decisive third Test at the Newlands in Cape Town on Friday.
Highlights
- South African top-order batter Keegan Petersen was the star performer
- Petersen was named player of the match and player of the series
India's quest for a Test series win in South Africa continued as the Proteas made a brilliant comeback in the three-match series after losing the first Test to clinch the three-match series 2-1. South Africa beat India by 7 wickets in the decisive third Test at the Newlands in Cape Town on Friday. South African top-order batter Keegan Petersen was the star performer for the home team in the third Test with his fifty-plus scores in both innings. Petersen was the player of the match in the third Test and was also the player of the series as he was the leading run-scorer in the series. Despite, South Africa's brilliant comeback, there were many good performances from Indian side as well.
Here are the top performers from South Africa vs India series-
Best Batting performances
1. Keegan Petersen
Team- South Africa
Runs- 276 runs
Average- 46.00
50/100- 3/0
2. Dean Elgar
Team- South Africa
Runs- 235
Average- 47.00
50/100- 2/0
3. KL Rahul
Team- India
Runs- 226
Average- 37.67
50/100- 1/1
4. Temba Bavuma
Team- South Africa
Runs- 221
Average- 73.67
50/100- 2/0
5. Rishabh Pant
Team- India
Runs- 186
Average- 37.20
50/100- 0/1
Best Bowling performances
1. Kagiso Rabada
Team- South Africa
Wickets- 20
Five-wicket-haul- 0
Average- 19.05
Economy- 2.68
2. Marco Jansen
Team- South Africa
Wickets- 19
Five-wicket-haul- 0
Average- 1
Economy- 2.68
3. Lungi Ngidi
Team- South Africa
Wickets- 15
Five-wicket-haul- 1
Average- 15.00
Economy- 2.69
4. Mohammed Shami
Team- India
Wickets- 14
Five-wicket-haul- 1
Average- 21.00
Economy- 2.88
5. Jasprit Bumrah
Team- India
Wickets- 12
Five-wicket-haul- 1
Average- 23.42
Economy- 2.68