India's quest for a Test series win in South Africa continued as the Proteas made a brilliant comeback in the three-match series after losing the first Test to clinch the three-match series 2-1. South Africa beat India by 7 wickets in the decisive third Test at the Newlands in Cape Town on Friday. South African top-order batter Keegan Petersen was the star performer for the home team in the third Test with his fifty-plus scores in both innings. Petersen was the player of the match in the third Test and was also the player of the series as he was the leading run-scorer in the series. Despite, South Africa's brilliant comeback, there were many good performances from Indian side as well.

Here are the top performers from South Africa vs India series-

Best Batting performances

1. Keegan Petersen

Team- South Africa

Runs- 276 runs

Average- 46.00

50/100- 3/0

2. Dean Elgar

Team- South Africa

Runs- 235

Average- 47.00

50/100- 2/0

3. KL Rahul

Team- India

Runs- 226

Average- 37.67

50/100- 1/1

4. Temba Bavuma

Team- South Africa

Runs- 221

Average- 73.67

50/100- 2/0

5. Rishabh Pant

Team- India

Runs- 186

Average- 37.20

50/100- 0/1

Best Bowling performances

1. Kagiso Rabada

Team- South Africa

Wickets- 20

Five-wicket-haul- 0

Average- 19.05

Economy- 2.68

2. Marco Jansen

Team- South Africa

Wickets- 19

Five-wicket-haul- 0

Average- 1

Economy- 2.68

3. Lungi Ngidi

Team- South Africa

Wickets- 15

Five-wicket-haul- 1

Average- 15.00

Economy- 2.69

4. Mohammed Shami

Team- India

Wickets- 14

Five-wicket-haul- 1

Average- 21.00

Economy- 2.88

5. Jasprit Bumrah

Team- India

Wickets- 12

Five-wicket-haul- 1

Promoted

Average- 23.42

Economy- 2.68