Rassie van der Dussen has been brilliant for South Africa in their recent outings against India. The 32-year-old played a pivotal role during the 2-1 win against India in the Test series and was adjudged Player of the Match in the first ODI. In Paarl, he smashed an unbeaten 129 off 96 balls, hammering nine fours, four sixes to help South Africa post 296 for four in 50 overs. Chasing a target of 297 runs, India could only muster 265 for eight in 50 overs. All eyes will be on the batter in the second ODI, who has been in excellent form since his debut in 2019. He has registered 1178 runs from 30 ODIs at an average of 73.62 which is the best average among batters who have bagged a minimum of 1000 runs.

His ODI record also includes two centuries and nine half-centuries. He has also never been dismissed for a duck in ODIs.

It is interesting to note that Van der Dussen has only been dismissed below 20 runs twice in home ODIs. He is also the only batter with an average in excess of 70 in home ODIs, ahead of the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

He is also one of the best batters in world cricket during death overs of a game. In death overs (41-50) for ODI matches, he has registered 313 runs in 10 innings with a 151.21 strike rate.

He will be aiming to once again reach a triple-digit score against India in the second ODI and could be a huge threat.

The visitors are 1-0 in the three-match series and will be eyeing to increase their lead.