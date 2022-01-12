India vs South Africa 3rd Test Day 2 Live Score Updates: Indian Bowlers Aim To Restrict The Proteas Batting Line-Up
India vs South Africa 3rd Test Day 2 Live Score Updates: Team India will aiming to put on a good show with the ball when they take on the field on Day 2 against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town. Skipper Virat Kohli ran out of partners on Day 1 but not before he helped the team cross the 200-run mark and was the last man to fall. However, despite putting up an average 1st innings score, pacer Jasprit Bumrah had his tail up and bowled with rhythm and pace to dismiss home team's captain Dean Elgar to cap a mixed day for the Indians. With the series level at 1-1, Day 2 could have a lot of action in store as the Proteas will be desperate to overhaul India's 223 runs and claim the upper hand. (LIVE SCORECARD)
India Playing XI:KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav
South Africa Playing XI: Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Duanne Olivier, Lungi Ngidi
India vs South Africa 3rd Test Day 2 Live Score Updates From Newlands In Cape Town
- 12:17 (IST)Hello and welcome to Day 2 of the 3rd SA vs Ind Test from Newlands, Cape Town !Hello and a warm welcome to the Live updates from the second day's play of the ongoing 3rd Test match at the Newlands in Cape TownSkipper Virat Kohli ran out of partners on Day 1 but not before he helped the team cross the 200-run mark and was the last man to fallJasprit Bumrah had his tail up and bowled with rhythm and pace to dismiss home team's captain Dean Elgar to cap a mixed day for the IndiansWith the series level at 1-1, Day 2 could have a lot of action in store as the Proteas will be desperate to overhaul India's 223 runs and claim the upper hand.Team India will aiming to put on a good show with the ball when they take on the field on Day 2So stay tuned as we build up for an exciting and a crucial Day 2