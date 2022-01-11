India vs South Africa, 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Updates: India take on South Africa in the third and final Test at the Newlands in Cape Town, aiming to win their first away Test series against the Proteas. India had taken a 1-0 lead after winnings the first Test by 113 runs at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. However, South African batters had put on a gritty batting display as the hosts managed to win the second Test by 7 wickets against a Virat Kohli-less India and levelled the series 1-1. All eyes will be on Kohli as he is all set to return to the playing XI after recovering from an upper back spasm. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Updates of India vs South Africa 3rd Test, Day 1 Straight From The Newlands In Cape Town