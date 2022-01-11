Story ProgressBack to home
South Africa vs India, 3rd Test, Day 1 Live: Team India Eye Historic Series Win In South Africa
India vs South Africa, 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Updates: India take on South Africa in the third and final Test at the Newlands in Cape Town, aiming to win their first away Test series against the Proteas.
IND vs SA, 3rd Test, Day 1 Live: India eye first series win in South Africa.© AFP
India vs South Africa, 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Updates: India take on South Africa in the third and final Test at the Newlands in Cape Town, aiming to win their first away Test series against the Proteas. India had taken a 1-0 lead after winnings the first Test by 113 runs at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. However, South African batters had put on a gritty batting display as the hosts managed to win the second Test by 7 wickets against a Virat Kohli-less India and levelled the series 1-1. All eyes will be on Kohli as he is all set to return to the playing XI after recovering from an upper back spasm. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of India vs South Africa 3rd Test, Day 1 Straight From The Newlands In Cape Town
3rd Test, Freedom Trophy, 2021/22, Jan 11, 2022
Fantasy Tips
Get Teams
Day 1 | Match Yet To Begin
SA
IND
Newlands, Cape Town
% chance to win
IND 42%
Draw 23%
SA 35%
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on SA vs IND 2021-22, check out the Schedule and Live Score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.