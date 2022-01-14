A contentious DRS decision led to a big hue and cry on Day 3 of the ongoing third Test match between India and South Africa. Dean Elgar got a huge reprieve in the 21st over of South Africa's second innings despite being adjudged as LBW by umpire Marais Erasmus. On reviewing it, Elgar found out that the ball was going over the stumps which wasn't well-received by Virat Kohli and his teammates. What followed was a fiery reaction by the visiting team, who went up to the stump-mic and expressed their dissatisfaction over the decision. Speaking on Star Sports, former cricketer Aakash Chopra compared it to an incident in the 2011 ODI World Cup when Sachin Tendulkar received a similar reprieve to Dean Elgar. Chopra also added that Team India didn't complain about the controversial decision in 2011 and "took it in the stride".

"Two things here. I remember this was 2011, India vs Pakistan, semifinal game at Mohali. Saeed Ajmal is bowling, Sachin Tendulkar is batting, Ian Gould is the umpire. He gives him out. All of us thought he is dead and plumb in front. Then the DRS, the ball-tracking technology at that point in time somehow showed that the ball is missing the stumps. Not even kissing it. We all thought it was a miracle. Did we actually complain as much in that point in time? No, we did not", said Chopra.

"We took it in the stride because it went out. Now this is something of course in the heat of the moment you are agitated", he further added.

The 44-year-old went on to explain that even Dean Elgar looked surprised by the third umpire's decision as even he was leaving for the pavilion.

"You are frustrated because even while looking at the screen, I was bewildered how did it actually miss because it looked like it was crashing onto the stumps. If you were to look at Dean Elgar's facial expression after he was told he is not out, there was sheepish smile that, "okay, did I just get out of jail" because even I thought it was out. Because it was more in hope and less in belief when he took the DRS", he stated.

Despite Ravichandran Ashwin failing to take Elgar's wicket in the 21st over, the Proteas skipper was eventually dismissed in the 30th over to a Jasprit Bumrah delivery.

Keegan Petersen will resume batting for South Africa after helping them reach 101 for two at Stumps on Day 3. The 28-year-old is also nearing his half-century and has already registered 48 runs off 61 balls.

With the series level at 1-1, South Africa need 111 runs to win the deciding Test match. India will be aiming to put in a good bowling performance and turn the tide towards their favour on Day 4.