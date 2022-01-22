India will aim for a consolation win in the third and final ODI, having already lost the three-match series against South Africa. India's performance in the first and second ODI have been disappointing to say the least, with both batters and bowlers, barring a few, underperforming massively so far. In a bid to test their bench strength, India are likely to make a string of changes to their playing XI for the final ODI. South Africa, on the other hand, will hope to register a clean sweep in the three-match series.

When will the South Africa vs India 3rd ODI match be played?

The South Africa vs India 3rd ODI match will be played on Sunday, January 23.

Where will the South Africa vs India 3rd ODI match be played?

The South Africa vs India 3rd ODI match will be played at the Newlands in Cape Town.

What time will the South Africa vs India 3rd ODI match begin?

The South Africa vs India 3rd ODI match will start at 02:00 PM IST (Toss is at 1:30 PM).

Which TV channels will broadcast the South Africa vs India 3rd ODI match?

The South Africa vs India 3rd ODI match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch online live streaming of the South Africa vs India 3rd ODI?

The live streaming of the South Africa vs India 3rd ODI match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)