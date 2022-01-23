Quinton de Kock overtook Adam Gilchrist on Sunday to reach second spot for most ODI centuries registered by designated wicketkeepers. The 29-year-old batter registered his 17th ODI ton in the ongoing third ODI match against India in Cape Town before being dismissed for 124. De Kock is behind former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara, who has 23 ODI tons under his name. Meanwhile, Gilchrist is third in the list with 16 tons, followed by AB de Villiers, Shai Hope and MS Dhoni in fourth spot with 10 centuries.

South Africa have been in excellent form during India's ongoing tour and won the Test series 2-1. Leading 2-0 in the three-match ODI series, the Proteas will be aiming for a clean sweep against India, who are currently in poor form.

The 29-year-old shocked fans during the Test series when he announced his retirement from red-ball cricket after the first match with immediate effect.

Promoted

In his statement, he explained his decision.

"This is not a decision that I have come to very easily. I have taken a lot of time to think about what my future looks like and what needs to take priority in my life now that Sasha and I are about to welcome our first child into this world and look to grow our family beyond that. My family is everything to me and I want to have the time and space to be able to be with them during this new and exciting chapter of our lives," he said.