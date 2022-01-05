With India taking their lead past the 200-run mark, tailender Jasprit Bumrah was involved in a heated confrontation with South Africa's Marco Jansen on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test match in Johannesburg. On the fourth delivery of the 54th over, Bumrah tried to pull a short delivery by Jansen and it rolled to point off his body. Following that the pair confronted each other mid-pitch and spoke aggressively for a few seconds. On the previous delivery too, Bumrah received a blow on the shoulder. The 28-year-old eventually lost his wicket in the 57th over, outside edging a delivery by Lungi Ngidi towards point where Jansen caught it with ease. Bumrah could only muster seven runs off 14 deliveries and will be hoping to bring his best form with the ball during the home side's innings.

Here is the video of Bumrah's heated confrontation with Jansen:

Bumrah has learnt so many good things from kohli. Absolutely loving this.



Also, Jansen, don't boil bumrah, he is a beast, okay?!#INDvSA #bumrah pic.twitter.com/xvqA0y7pDe — Siddhi (@Sectumsempra187) January 5, 2022

After losing openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal in the final session during Day 2, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane gave India a brilliant start on Day 3.

The duo played solid knocks with Pujara registering 53 runs off 86 balls and Rahane adding 58 runs off 78 deliveries to the scoreboard.

But Kagiso Rabada struck for the South Africans, dismissing the pair and then followed it up with the wicket of Pant (0).

India were eventually bowled out for 266 in their second innings and South Africa need to score 240 runs to win the second Test to level the series at 1-1.