With South Africa trying to reduce the deficit in the ongoing second Test match, a maiden five-wicket haul by Shardul Thakur put India in a strong position on Day 2 in Johannesburg. The pacer dismissed captain Dean Elgar (28), Keegan Petersen (62), Rassie van der Dussen (1), Temba Bavuma (51) and Kyle Verreynne (22). Such was the pacer's impact that former cricketers and experts took to Twitter to laud him for his effort. Ex-India all-rounder Irfan Pathan praised his bowling with an older ball. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Fantastic from shardul.Impressive bowling with an older ball!"

Meanwhile, Indian cricket commentator and journalist Harsha Bhogle called him a "captain's dream".

He wrote, "Got to admire Shardul Thakur. Love players with that kind of attitude. Captain's dream."

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer posted a funny video to pay tribute and captioned it as, "SA batters facing charged up Lord Shardul today Well bowled @imShard".

Former player Vinay Kumar wrote, "Bowling more in domestic cricket will help a fast bowler to use the old ball to the fullest of his ability. Congratulations #ShardulThakur on your fifer".

"Shardul Thakur makes the second session too in favour of his team. South Africa likely to take first innings lead, India need to ensure this isn't more than 25-30", tweeted journalist Ayaz Memon.

Shardul Thakur gets Temba Bavuma to complete his maiden Test five-for



India were initially bowled out for 202 runs on Day 1 and also faced a major top-order collapse.

In response to India's first innings total, the Proteas put in a cautious start in the final session on Day 1 before losing Aiden Markram.

On Day 2, half-centuries by Petersen and Bavuma turned the tide towards the hosts but a stunning spell by Shardul brought India back into the game. He ended the innings with figures of 7/61,

South Africa ended their innings after getting bowled out for 229 runs. They also grabbed a first innings lead of 27 runs.