Having lost the first match by a huge margin, South Africa have started brilliantly on Day 1 of the ongoing first Test match against India in Johannesburg. The home side's bowling attack dismantled India's top order, bagging three wickets in the first session itself. The visitors looked like they were rebuilding in the post-lunch session but a fabulous catch by Rassie van der Dussen dented their momentum once again. On the fourth ball of the 39th over, Hanuma Vihari edged a rising delivery by Kagiso Rabada towards short leg, where Rassie put in a perfect full stretch dive to his left and caught the ball above his head. Vihari departed after managing to muster 20 runs off 53 balls. Here is the video of the catch:

In the first session, Duanne Oliver was in hot form and took the key wickets of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane. Pujara could only add three runs to the scoreboard and faced 33 balls.

Meanwhile, Rahane was sent back to the pavilion for a golden duck.

Opener Mayank Agarwal lost his wicket to Marco Jansen after registering 26 runs off 37 deliveries.

Promoted

Stand-in captain KL Rahul is currently batting for India and will be hoping to replicate his form from the first Test. Regular red-ball skipper Virat Kohli has been ruled out of the ongoing match due to an upper back spasm. Vihari was bought in as his replacement.

The swashbuckling batter smashed 123 off 260 balls during the first innings and was one of the main reasons for India winning by 113 runs.