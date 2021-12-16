Geared up for their upcoming challenge, Team India landed in South Africa on Thursday with the likes of Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid donning protective face shields and masks. India's tour of South Africa is scheduled to start from December 26, starting with a three-match Test series and then followed by a three-match ODI series. The BCCI decided to give fans an update about the team's whereabouts and posted photos from the airport on Twitter. The post was captioned as, "Touchdown South Africa". Here are the pictures:

Other than Test captain Kohli and head coach Dravid, the photos also consisted of the likes of batters Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer and medium pacer Shardul Thakur.

The post was well-received by fans with many wishing the team luck for the upcoming Test series.

New white-ball captain Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the Test series due to a left hamstring injury which he sustained during a training session. He has been replaced by Gujarat's Priyank Panchal.

Earlier it was also reports that Kohli would miss the ODI series but the Test captain, in a press conference on Wednesday, denied those saying that he was always available for selection.

Lately, the national team has gone through big changes with Ravi Shastri's tenure as head coach coming to an end after this year's T20 World Cup. Shastri has been replaced by Dravid. Meanwhile, the BCCI has also replaced Kohli with Rohit as Team India's full-time white-ball skipper.