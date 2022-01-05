Indian opener KL Rahul jumped 18 slots to occupy the 31st rank among batters in the latest released ICC Men's Test Rankings. Rahul, who is captaining India in the ongoing second Test against South Africa in place of an injured Virat Kohli, played magnificently in the first Test in Centurion to grab the Player of the Match award. Rahul's innings went a long way in helping Team India register a 113-run win and take a crucial 1-0 lead in the three-match ICC World Test Championship series.

Rahul had played a classy knock of 123 runs in the first innings to lay down a solid platform for the visiting Indian team in Centurion.

Apart from Rahul, pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami also moved up the ladder. Bumrah jumped three places to be ranked ninth while Shami rose two places to be placed 17th in the rankings for bowlers.

Bumrah continued his good run in the white-ball format with five wickets in the first Test. On the other hand, Shami bowled brilliant spells in Centurion as he grabbed eight wickets in the two innings of the match.

Batters Mayank Agarwal and Ajinkya Rahane also moved up places despite mixed outings so far in the series.

For the Proteas, captain Dean Elgar rose to 14th in the rankings while batter Temba Bavuma gained 16 places to be ranked 39th in the rankings.

In the bowling department, Kagiso Rabada moved up one place to be ranked sixth while Lungi Ngidi improved 16 places to be placed at the 30th position.