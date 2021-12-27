Team India skipper Virat Kohli, who has not scored a century in more than two years, once again failed to score a big knock in the ongoing first Test against South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. During Day 1, Virat Kohli was dismissed on 35 by Lungi Ngidi following a watchful start. Speaking on his dismissal, former South Africa captain Shaun Pollock feels the 33-year-old batter would be 'really, really disappointed' and frustrated because of the way he got out.

"Looking at his dismissal, he's got to be really, really disappointed. He looked in such good touch; he looked so motivated; his feet were moving nicely and he was getting in really strong positions. To have chased that delivery on 35, almost when he was set and looked like he was going to get a big score. I think he must be sitting at the hotel pretty frustrated at the fact that he got out in that fashion," Pollock told Dinesh Karthik during a discussion on Cricbuzz.

Indian batters dominated the proceedings as the South African bowlers failed to trouble the Indian batters much on Day 1.

KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal gave India an excellent start, adding 117 runs on a pitch which wasn't easy to bat on.

Agarwal was dismissed for 60 while Rahul went on to smash an unbeaten 122, his seventh ton in the longest format of the game.

Ajinkya Rahane, who has been under the scanner for his recent poor performances, also looked in fine touch as he accelerated to an unbeaten 40 ahead of Stumps on Day 1.

Promoted

For South Africa, Lungi Ngidi was the pick of the bowlers with all three wickets to his name.

Unfortunately, the play was called off on Day 2 due to persistent rain and wet outfield. As a result, a total of 98 overs will be bowled if the play resumes on Day 3.