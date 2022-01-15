India's hopes of winning their first series in South Africa remained a dream after the Proteas came from behind to the seal the three-match series 2-1 on Friday. South African batters put on a gritty shift as Indian bowlers failed to breach their defences in the fourth innings of the second and third Test, respectively. Former England skipper Michael Vaughan tried to poke fun at former India batter Wasim Jaffer after India once again failed to conquer the final frontier.

Following India's series defeat to South Africa on Friday, Vaughan took to Twitter and tried to poke fun at Jaffer.

"Evening @WasimJaffer14!! Just checking you are ok," Vaughan wrote with a winking face emoji.

However, Jaffer, who is known for his hilarious social media posts, was having none of it and came up with an epic reply.

Earlier this year, India had toured England to play five Tests. However, only four Tests could be completed and India were leading the series 2-1 with the final game to be played later this year in Edgbaston.

Reminding Vaughan of the same, Jaffer wrote: "Haha all good Michael, don't forget we are still leading you 2-1."

Haha all good Michael, don't forget we are still leading you 2-1 https://t.co/vjPxot43mF — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 14, 2022

The 2-1 defeat was their seventh in eight visits to South Africa, which remains the only Test playing nation where the Indian team is yet to win a series.

India's tour had gotten off to a perfect start after the Virat Kohli-led side won the first Test in Centurion.

However, back-to-back defeats in Johannesburg and Cape Town, mainly due to some poor batting displays from India's top-order saw them concede yet another Test series in South Africa