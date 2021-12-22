The Indian cricket team is busy preparing for the three-match Test series against South Africa that starts in Centurion from December 26. India and South Africa will play three Test matches, followed by three ODI matches. The Virat Kohli-led Indian team will look to clinch its maiden Test series victory in South Africa, having never previously beaten the Proteas in their backyard during a series in the longest format. On Wednesday, India seemed to be have had an off day, and batter Cheteshwar Pujara shared a picture of him and a few of his teammates relaxing next to a pond.

Meanwhile, Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday informed that owing to the increasing COVID-19 cases around the world, and the fourth wave locally, CSA along with the BCCI have taken a joint decision to protect the players and the tour by not making tickets available for the India vs Proteas series. "This decision was taken in order to avoid any breaches that could compromise the tour from a Covid-risk perspective and to also maintain a hazard-free bubble environment," said CSA in an official release.

"At this stage, we would like to remind all cricket fans that the tour and the matches will still be broadcast on SuperSport and SABC platforms," it added.

In addition to this and as part of ongoing efforts to increase the reach of cricket, CSA is exploring other alternative public viewing activations which will ensure that a limited number of fans are able to enjoy the summer cricket atmosphere with other fans via activation sites, while still observing the strictest safety measures and exercising duty of care.

CSA will announce the available alternative public viewing activations as soon as the relevant approvals have been secured.

(With ANI inputs)