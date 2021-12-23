India are set to face South Africa in three Test matches beginning with the opener in Centurion from Sunday. Having never previously won a Test series in the country, India are desperate to break their hoodoo in South Africa. The visitors' experienced batter Cheteshwar Pujara has expressed confidence about India's ability to emerge victorious from a Test series in South Africa, saying that his side has the self-belief that it can "win in any condition". Pujara made the remarks while speak to bcci.tv, the website of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

"We know what is expected of our team; and when it comes to preparation, all of us are ready and we know what is expected. I think having done well in England and Australia will make a big, big difference in this squad's confidence and self-belief that we can win overseas, we can win in any condition. We have the capacity to win a series in South Africa," Pujara said in the interview.

Here is a short clip of Pujara's interview:

Meanwhile, Pujara has been struggling for form with the bat in recent times. The 33-year-old batter last scored a century in 2019 and will be keen to recover his form in South Africa.

Earlier, Pujara had said that the upcoming tour represents the "best opportunity" for India to win a Test series in South Africa.

Promoted

"The good thing is we played a couple of Test matches in India. So most of the guys are in touch, and when it comes to preparation, the support staff has been excellent. They have been supporting us well and we have five or six days more before we head into the first Test," Pujara was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"I am sure there is enough time for us to prepare and guys are looking forward to this series. This is the best opportunity for us to win our first series in South Africa. So all of us are looking forward to it," he added.