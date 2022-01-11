Team India was off to a disappointing start in the third and deciding Test match against South Africa in Cape Town on Tuesday as in-form opening batter KL Rahul was dismissed for just 12 runs by Duanne Olivier. The tourists suffered another blow as Rahul's opening partner Mayank Agarwal was sent packing for 15 by Kagiso Rabada, leaving the team in duress at 33/2. The experienced pair of Cheteshwar Pujara and captain Virat Kohli managed to ease the pressure as they took the team to lunch at 75/2 without any more wickets falling.

Rahul, who stuck a majestic century in the first Test, was undone by some good bowling. Former India captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar analysed the dismissal during the lunch time show on host broadcaster Star Sports.

Speaking about Rahul's natural tendency to get on to the front foot, Gavaskar gave an explanation of why modern day batters find it difficult to make use of the crease.

"I think he got a good delivery. Look, today I think every batsman is getting onto the front foot. If you have a look at the slow motion replays. Look how he is a tall man, he has already gone onto the front foot to a ball before it was bowled.

"So, then when you have a situation where you have to go on the back foot, you are not being able to use your crease. You are only thinking of front foot, not the back foot back. That can expose you just that little bit and that's what happened," Gavaskar said.

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar had during the first Test match mentioned that even India captain Virat Kohli needs to look to find answers off the back foot while playing in conditions that are conducive to fast bowling.