Rishabh Pant registered his fourth Test century on Day 3 of the ongoing third Test match between India and South Africa in Cape Town. The knock proved to be crucial as India reached 198 in their second innings, setting a target of 212 runs for the hosts. Pant smashed 100 off 139 balls and remained unbeaten. During his blistering knock, he also hammered six fours and four maximums. Former India opener Virender Sehwag led the reactions on Twitter as fans and experts lauded the wicketkeeper-batter. The legendary cricketer wrote, "Incredible 100 from #RishabhPant . Just two other batsmen reached double fingers and has single -handedly kept India in the game. Not just an ex-factor but one of India's biggest match-winner in Test cricket."

Incredible from #RishabhPant . Just two other batsmen reached double fingers and has single -handedly kept India in the game. Not just an ex-factor but one of India's biggest match-winner in Test cricket. pic.twitter.com/8FqX1FrIIK — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 13, 2022

IPL side Rajasthan Royals (RR) also hailed the ton and called it "top-quality".

""Take care of your bat and it will take care of you!" A top-quality ton from Rishabh Pant 100", wrote RR.

A top-quality ton from Rishabh Pant. pic.twitter.com/rTux8U6D6L — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) January 13, 2022

"A simply outstanding knock by @RishabhPant17 at a crucial stage! Well done", wrote Sachin Tendulkar.

A simply outstanding knock by @RishabhPant17 at a crucial stage!



Well done.#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/gdlTgfH3UE — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 13, 2022

Here are the other reactions:

He has scored Test tons in Australia and England before and this one in Cape Town is right up there with one of the best counter- attacking innings one would ever see. Has kept India in the game. Take a bow, #RishabhPant . pic.twitter.com/Rfo8C3ZBgS — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 13, 2022

There are prodigies, late bloomers, record-makers and then there's Rishabh Pant - a match winner, and a perfect team man. @RishabhPant17 #INDvsSA — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 13, 2022

Other than Pant's knock, other Indian batters had a poor outing. Virat Kohli managed to muster 29 runs off 143 balls and stitched a partnership with Pant but lost his wicket in the 49th over.

With the series level at 1-1, the Proteas will be hoping to not lose any quick wickets on Day 3 and set-up a stable start for Day 4. Meanwhile, the Indian bowling department will be eyeing for some quick wickets.