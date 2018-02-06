 
don't
miss
All Sports
South Africa vs India 2018

Virat Kohli Already On Par With Most Of The Greatest Captains, Says Ravichandran Ashwin

Updated: 06 February 2018 11:18 IST

Ravichandran Ashwin described Virat Kohli as a captain with a fierce winning mentality, adding that his positive body language always rubs off on the other players.

Virat Kohli Already On Par With Most Of The Greatest Captains, Says Ravichandran Ashwin
Ravichandran Ashwin has applauded Virat Kohli's leadership style. © BCCI

Virat Kohli on Monday received a ringing endorsement of his leadership from teammate Ravichandran Ashwin, who said he was on par with some of the greatest captains in the game. Recently, Kohli's captaincy style was questioned by Graeme Smith. On Monday, former Royal Challengers Bangalore and South Africa coach Ray Jennings said the Indian captain can be intimidating in the dressing. Ashwin, however, came out in strong support of the 29-year-old. "This (South Africa tour) is his first series overseas as a full-time captain. I am sure all the best captains in the past too have a set of home games. He (Kohli) is already on par with most of the greatest captains that have played the game. It is best that we give credit to him," Ashwin told reporters after Tamil Nadu's opening match against Gujarat in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Ashwin described Kohli as a captain with a fierce winning mentality, adding that his positive body language always rubs off on the other players.

"He is someone who will go for a win come what may. He does not have a negative bone in his body, he always talks about a win, never about saving situations, we're always moving ahead. It is good because the players know what is required from them. It gives an amazing amount of intensity to the team," Ashwin said.

On the recently concluded Test series in South Africa, of which he was a part of, Ashwin said that he had achieved what he wanted to, though he would have liked to have got a few more wickets.

"On a personal account, I would say I batted beautifully through the first two Test matches. If I had just held myself when the second new ball was taken I could have made a massive difference. I felt a little disappointment for that. But in general that was my role in the game, I had to counter-attack and I felt that way.

"As an individual who went into that series, whatever I wanted to achieve I did achieve. Probably a few wickets lesser than I would have ideally liked. A few dropped catches, which is part of the game," he added.

He also felt that the series was closely fought despite the result going 2-1 in favour of South Africa.

"I feel the series was very very close and it was on the line. In fact, even at Cape Town and Centurion till the last ball was bowled we probably were in the game. Probably, Centurion a little bit earlier. I thought we played really good cricket," Ashwin said.

"On both the occasions, if we had won the toss it would have made a massive difference. As a team we really played well in South Africa. It gives us a lot of impetus going into the England series," he added.

Ashwin hailed the manner in which the team played in the final Test at Johannesburg and said India deserved to win.

The off-spinner, however, refused to comment on the pitch controversy in Johannesburg, saying he was not part of the game.

(With inputs from PTI)

Topics : India Cricket Team South Africa Cricket Team Ravichandran Ashwin Virat Kohli South Africa vs India 2018 Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Graeme Smith had questioned Kohli's captaincy style
  • Ray Jennings said Kohli can be intimidating in the dressing room
  • Ashwin defended Kohli, saying he was among the best captains
Related Articles
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli's Emotions Were "Little Over The Top" In South Africa, Says Steve Waugh
India vs South Africa: Captain Virat Kohli Beats Allan Border In A Unique Record
India vs South Africa: Captain Virat Kohli Beats Allan Border In A Unique Record
Injured Virat Kohli Gives Head Massage To Shikhar Dhawan During 3rd T20I
Injured Virat Kohli Gives Head Massage To Shikhar Dhawan During 3rd T20I
'We Are Still 80 Per Cent': Ever-Hungry Kohli Wants More From India
ICC T20I Rankings: Virat Kohli Drops To 6th Place, Bhuvneshwar Kumar And Shikhar Dhawan Rise
ICC T20I Rankings: Virat Kohli Drops To 6th Place, Bhuvneshwar Kumar And Shikhar Dhawan Rise
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 14 February 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.