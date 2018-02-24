Live Score, India (Ind) vs South Africa (SA) 3rd T20I: Visitors Look To End Series On A High
Live Score, India vs SA, 3rd T20I: India would be looking to end what has been a largely successful tour of South Africa on a high when they face the hosts in the third and final Twenty20 international at Newlands, Cape Town on Saturday.
India would be looking to end what has been a largely successful tour of South Africa on a high when they face the hosts in the third and final Twenty20 international at Newlands, Cape Town on Saturday. While India might have tasted defeat in the Test series, they made history by routing the hosts 5-1 to claim their maiden bilateral ODI series win on South African soil. India, who easily won the opening T20I in Johannesburg, were outplayed by South Africa in the second. With the series tied 1-1, it's all to play for in Cape Town. (Live Scorecard)
Live Score
While India have never played any T20Is at Newlands, they will take heart from the fact that South Africa have a not so impressive record there. The Proteas have played eight T20Is and lost five at Newlands with two of those wins coming in the World Twenty20 2007, meaning that they have won just one bilateral game in Cape Town (against England in 2016).
When and Where to watch: India (IND) vs South Africa (SA)
(IND) Vs (SA) is scheduled for a 1.30 pm IST (08:00 AM GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.
India: TV: Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD and Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD
International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I
1
JP Duminy to Shikhar Dhawan
1 run.
0
JP Duminy to Shikhar Dhawan
No run.
1
JP Duminy to Suresh Raina
1 run.
4
JP Duminy to Suresh Raina
FOUR.
1
JP Duminy to Shikhar Dhawan
1 run.
JP Duminy to roll his arm over.
0
Junior Dala to Suresh Raina
No run.
2
Junior Dala to Suresh Raina
Angling away from a length outside off, Suresh drives it on the up through cover and collects a brace.
6
Junior Dala to Suresh Raina
SIX! That has gone the distance! Any batsman would love to get a ball there to get off the mark. Fuller ball down the leg side, Raina walks across a touch and dumps it over deep backward square leg for a maximum to open his tally.
Suresh Raina is the new man in at no. 3.
W
Junior Dala to Rohit Sharma
OUT! Dala removes Rohit for the third time! Start all the bunny talks now. He drops it on a length around middle, it skids a bit off the deck and stays a touch low too. Rohit is late to bring his bat down this time and wears it on the pads. A loud appeal follows to which the umpire raises the finger after a thought. Sharma talks to Dhawan but takes a lot of time before deciding against the DRS. The umpire however, wants to have a check at the front foot. It is completely fine and Sharma is asked to walk away. Almost a carbon copy of his dismissal at the SuperSport Park.
0
Junior Dala to Rohit Sharma
Rolls his finger on the ball, hurls it on a length around middle and off, Rohit hangs back in defense.
1
Junior Dala to Shikhar Dhawan
Starts his spell with a fuller delivery on off, Dhawan gets it off the inner half towards mid on for a single.
Junior Dala will bowl from the other end. He has been really good so far. Can he emulate even today?
4
Chris Morris to Rohit Sharma
FOUR! That's a horror delivery from Morris! It had to be put away and Rohit obliges. Length delivery, down the leg side, Rohit just helps it on its way towards fine leg to pick up back-to-back boundaries.
4
Chris Morris to Rohit Sharma
FOUR! Caressed! Morris overpitches it by a margin, Rohit nicely brings his bat down and just times it down the ground. Nothing mid on fielder could do about it. First boundary of the match.
0
Chris Morris to Rohit Sharma
Curling back in on middle, Sharma clips it towards square leg. Wants a single but won't get it.
0
Chris Morris to Rohit Sharma
On a length and nipping back in a shade, Rohit stands back and defends it in the direction of the bowler.
1
Chris Morris to Shikhar Dhawan
Keeps it full and serves it around off, Dhawan leans ahead to drive but mistimes it towards mid off. The man is a bit deep there which allows the southpaw to open his account.
1
Chris Morris to Rohit Sharma
Gets away with that! Full toss, wider outside off, Rohit Sharma goes after it but gets it off the toe-end of the bat through cover for just a single.