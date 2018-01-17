India vs SA Highlights: South Africa Beat India By 135 Runs, Win Series

Faf du Plessis-led South Africa beat India by 135 runs in the second Test to seal the three-match Test series 2-0 at Centurion on Wednesday. South African bowlers yet again ran through the Indian batting order as debutant Lungi Ngidi finished with the figures of six for 39. Earlier, India resumed their innings on 35 for three with Cheteshwar Pujara and Parthiv Patel on strike. But, the Indian batsmen couldn't face the heat of African bowlers as the visitors fell like nine pins. South African bowlers were right on the mark and kept testing the Indian batters. Rohit (47)and Shami (28) stitched together a 53-run partnership before Rohit was dismissed by Rabada. Chasing 287 for a win, India were bundled out for 151 in the second innings. (Scorecard)
When and Where to watch: India (IND) vs South Africa (SA)
(IND) Vs (SA) is scheduled for a 1.30 pm IST (08:00 AM GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.
India: TV: Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD and Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD
International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
So, that is it from this game! Virat Kohli's 9 successive Test series wins as a captain comes to an end. Their batting is once again under scrutiny. Was not picking Ajinkya Rahane the right move? Or was dropping Bhuvneshwar Kumar something they should not have done? Hindsight is a wonderful thing. For South Africa, things just keep getting better and every player is contributing in some way or the other. They would now look to inflict a whitewash by winning the third Test in Durban. It will be played on 24th January at 1000 local (0800 GMT). Till then, take care and goodbye!
Man of the Match, Lungi Ngidi, says he is very happy with the award. Further adds he can't believe it. Admits he has been in good form in franchise cricket and feels lucky to have got to debut on his home ground. Opines he stuck to the basics and got some movement off the deck which helped him. Ends by saying the pitch was on the slower side but adapting to conditions was very important.
South African skipper, Faf du Plessis, says it is a very good feeling to have won the series. Admits it took a lot of hard work but feels they were on top for the majority of the Test match. Mentions they were disappointed after day one due to the last 45 minutes as they felt they gave India a sniff but credits his teammates as they showed great character to bounce back on the remaining days. Further adds anything above 250 would have been challenging. Appreciates Ngidi's performance and also says he is a very nice human being. Ends by saying Morkel's catch was better than de Villiers'.
Indian skipper, Virat Kohli, thinks the wicket was quite flat. He felt their best chance was to put some runs on the board. Admits India should have capitalized as they were in a position to take the lead. Credits the bowlers who have done well in this game as well. States he gives his 100 percent on the field. Mentions his innings at the moment means nothing as they have lost the series. Further adds personal milestones is not something he cares about as team performances matter more. Ends by saying they tried their best but South Africa were the better team.
With a lead of 28 on a wicket which was getting even more difficult to bat, anything above 250 would have been difficult for India to chase. The Indian bowlers did strike early but the pair of AB de Villiers and Elgar first and then Faf du Plessis towards the end ensured they get up to a total which will prove too much of a task for the Indians. Shami's four wickets proved to be worthless in the end. Three Indian wickets towards the end of day 4, including the big one of Kohli, meant that only formalities had to be completed on the last day. Stay tuned for the presentation in a while.
India went into the second game needing a win or a draw to stay alive in the series. Losing the toss did not help their cause as South Africa elected to bat. They put up a decent total with Aiden Markram being their top scorer with 94. Though they looked set at one stage to post a big first innings score with Amla notching a half ton, they were pegged back by some brilliance from Pandya who inflicted his run out. The momentum from there changed and Ashwin made use of the opportunity to pick up a 4-fer. However, in reply, India fell 28 short of the total due to Morkel's four-wicket haul. At one stage they looked like conceding a big lead but courtesy a brilliant 153 by their skipper, the margin reduced.
It took South Africa only a session to take the seven wickets they had to today. Parthiv and Pujara did show good intent to start off the day but another moment of madness from Pujara, as he gifted his wicket to the South Africans by being run out, made their task even easier. The rest also threw their wickets away by playing poor shots, needless ones you can say. Rohit Sharma did try to put up a fight but it was always an uphill task. For South Africa, Ngidi was the star as he picked up a 6-fer on his debut. He was well supported by Rabada, as the pair took 9 of the 10 wickets to fall.
What a dream debut for the young man, Lungi Ngidi! Another one is added to the list of the already impressive pace bowlers of South Africa. He leads the Proteas off the field and is congratulated by the Indians and also from his team members. The debutant, has single-handedly run through the strong batting line-up of the Indians, to help South Africa clinch the series with a match to spare.
W
Lungi Ngidi to Jasprit Bumrah
OUT! That is it! Six-fer for Ngidi. What a debut for the young man! He has made a mark for himself against a top-class batting line-up. He bowls it full on off, Bumrah tries to drive but instead he lobs it towards covers. Philander there runs in and takes another good catch inches above the ground. So that is four good catches in this innings. All smiles in the South African camp, Ngidi is given a stump for his heroics and India are bowled out for 151! SOUTH AFRICA WIN BY 135 RUNS!
0
Lungi Ngidi to Jasprit Bumrah
The batsman tries to pull that one but misses.
4
Kagiso Rabada to Ishant Sharma
FOUR! Full ball but the line is outside off, Sharma square drives it through to the boundary. 150 up for India.
0
Kagiso Rabada to Ishant Sharma
Rabada is back to bowling bouncers but Ishant ducks under it.
0
Kagiso Rabada to Ishant Sharma
Excellent bowling but equally well played by Ishant! Rabada follows the short ball with a yorker on middle. Ishant does really well to keep it out.
0
Kagiso Rabada to Ishant Sharma
The batsman has played it to the point region.
0
Kagiso Rabada to Ishant Sharma
A bumper, Sharma ducks under it.
0
Kagiso Rabada to Ishant Sharma
Shorter in length on middle, Sharma defends it solidly.
0
Lungi Ngidi to Jasprit Bumrah
Another short ball on middle, Bumrah goes for the hook but misses.
2
Lungi Ngidi to Jasprit Bumrah
Good length outside off, Bumrah opens the face of his bat and guides it down towards third man for a couple.
0
Lungi Ngidi to Jasprit Bumrah
Bouncer! The batsman ducks under the bouncer at the last moment.
0
Lungi Ngidi to Jasprit Bumrah
On a length around off, Bumrah defends it.