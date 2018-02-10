 
South Africa vs India 2018

India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli-Shikhar Dhawan Equal Rahul Dravid-Sourav Ganguly's Record

Updated: 10 February 2018 22:57 IST

Captain Virat Kohli and opener Shikhar Dhawan stitched together a 158-run partnership for the second wicket to put India in driver's seat against South Africa during the fourth ODI.

Kohli and Dhawan stitched together a 158-run partnership for the second wicket during 4th ODI. © AFP

Captain Virat Kohli and opener Shikhar Dhawan stitched together a 158-run partnership for the second wicket to put India in driver's seat against South Africa during the fourth One-Day International at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday. This was the eighth instance when Dhawan and Kohli were involved in a 100-run stand for the second wicket. Before Dhawan and Kohli, the record was held by former India cricketers Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly, who have eight 100-run stands for the second wicket to their name.

The third in the list are Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who have brought up century stands for the second wicket on seven occasions.

The pairs of Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir and Kohli, Gambhir and Tendulkar are joined-fourth in list with four partnerships (second wicket) to their name.

Dhawan scored his 100th ODI appearance a memorable one, slamming a breezy century to guide India to 289 for seven.

Eyeing their first-ever series win in South Africa, India could have got more but a rain interruption punctured their momentum after Dhawan's hundred.

Dhawan, who put on 158 runs with skipper Kohli (75), thus became the first Indian batsman to score a ton in his 100th ODI.

Overall, he became the ninth player to reach this milestone.

Dhawan and Kohli then came together, replicating their success from previous matches in the series. Together they attacked the South African attack, finding the pitch much to their liking.

Kohli became the second batsman after De Villiers to score 350-plus runs in an ODI bilateral series on South African soil. De Villiers had scored 367 runs against Pakistan in 2013.

Topics : India Cricket Team South Africa Cricket Team Virat Kohli Shikhar Dhawan Rahul Dravid Sourav Ganguly South Africa vs India 2018 Cricket
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan stitched together a 158-run partnership
  • Dhawan scored his 100th ODI appearance a memorable one
  • Dhawan became the first Indian batsman to score a ton in his 100th ODI
