India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli-Shikhar Dhawan Equal Rahul Dravid-Sourav Ganguly's Record

Kohli and Dhawan stitched together a 158-run partnership for the second wicket during 4th ODI. © AFP

Captain Virat Kohli and opener Shikhar Dhawan stitched together a 158-run partnership for the second wicket to put India in driver's seat against South Africa during the fourth One-Day International at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday. This was the eighth instance when Dhawan and Kohli were involved in a 100-run stand for the second wicket. Before Dhawan and Kohli, the record was held by former India cricketers Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly, who have eight 100-run stands for the second wicket to their name.

The third in the list are Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who have brought up century stands for the second wicket on seven occasions.

The pairs of Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir and Kohli, Gambhir and Tendulkar are joined-fourth in list with four partnerships (second wicket) to their name.

Dhawan scored his 100th ODI appearance a memorable one, slamming a breezy century to guide India to 289 for seven.

Eyeing their first-ever series win in South Africa, India could have got more but a rain interruption punctured their momentum after Dhawan's hundred.

Dhawan, who put on 158 runs with skipper Kohli (75), thus became the first Indian batsman to score a ton in his 100th ODI.

Overall, he became the ninth player to reach this milestone.

Dhawan and Kohli then came together, replicating their success from previous matches in the series. Together they attacked the South African attack, finding the pitch much to their liking.