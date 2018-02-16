 
South Africa vs India 2018

India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Reaches Another Landmark But This Time Without The Bat

Updated: 16 February 2018 22:03 IST

India captain Virat Kohli on Friday added another feather to his already illustrious cap as he completed 100 catches in One-Day Internationals.

Virat Kohli completed 100 catches in One-Day Internationals. © AFP

India captain Virat Kohli on Friday added another feather to his already illustrious cap as he completed 100 catches in One-Day Internationals. Kohli achieved the milestone during the sixth and final ODI against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion. Kohli had 98 catches to his name ahead of the ODI against the Proteas and claimed two more to complete his century of catches.

Kohli became the 30th cricketer to claim 100 or more catches in their ODI careers.

With 100 catches, Kohli has equalled India's Sourav Ganguly, Suresh Raina and West Indies' Viv Richards, who have 100 catches to their names.

Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene is on top of the list with 218 catches to his name. The former Sri Lankan captain is followed by Australia's Ricky Ponting (160 catches) and Mohammad Azharuddin (156 catches), who are second and third on the list.

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar is fourth with 140 catches in his 463-ODI career.

Here's a list of players with most catches in ODIs:

Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka )- 218 catches

Ricky Ponting (Australia) - 160 catches

Mohammad Azharuddin (India)- 156 catches

Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 140 catches

Stephen Fleming (New Zealand) - 133 catches

Jacques Kallis (South Africa) - 131 catches

Younis Khan (Pakistan) - 130 catches

Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka) - 130 catches

Ross Taylor (New Zealand) - 128 catches

Allan Border (Australia) - 127 catches

Highlights
  • Virat Kohli completed 100 catches in One-Day Internationals
  • Kohli achieved the milestone during the sixth ODI against South Africa
  • Kohli became the 30th cricketer to claim 100 or more catches in ODIs
