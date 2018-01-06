 
South Africa vs India 2018

India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Gets Attacked On Twitter After Getting Out Cheaply At Newlands

Updated: 06 January 2018 09:06 IST

Some Twitter users were quick to pounce on Virat Kohli after he got out cheaply against South Africa in Cape Town.

Virat Kohli was dismissed cheaply by Morne Morkel on Day 1. © BCCI

It doesn't take much for some Twitter users to start trolling and that is exactly what happened after Indian skipper Virat Kohli was dismissed for 5 in India's first innings of the 1st Test against South Africa on Friday. Kohli came out to bat after India had suffered a double setback with both openers -- Murali Vijay (1) and Shikhar Dhawan (16) -- dismissed early. A lot was expected from the Indian run-machine, who has been in some terrific form in recent times, but Morne Morkel had other ideas. Bowling his first delivery of the series, the lanky South African pacer produced some extra bounce, which Kohli found difficult to handle and edged it straight to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock.

India ended the day on 28 for three, trailing the hosts by 258 runs.

Fans were not impressed with the Indian performance and Kohli's showing in particular and voiced their opinions.

Earlier in the day, Twitter was up in arms against India's decision to leave Test specialist and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane out of the first Test.

The fans were having none of it and slammed the decision.

Already, there is added pressure on Kohli and his men with the ongoing series in South Africa being seen as a litmus test for a team that has been on fire in home conditions. History is also not on visitors' side with India yet to win a single Test series in six attempts in South Africa.

India have won just two Tests in South Africa, losing 8 and drawing seven.

The pressure will only continue to mount on this team and if their first day batting performance is anything to go by, tough times lie ahead.

Topics : India South Africa Virat Kohli South Africa vs India 2018 Newlands, Cape Town Cricket
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli was dismissed for 5
  • Morne Morkel got the better of Virat Kohli
  • India lost 3 wickets on Day 1
