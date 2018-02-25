Suresh Raina Becomes Talk Of The Town After Sterling Comeback

Suresh Raina sat on the sidelines for a year as India, under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, began cementing themselves as the top team in world cricket. The left-hander regularly put up pictures and videos of him working hard to make a comeback to the Indian side and the handwork paid off after he was included in India's T20I squad for the series against South Africa. Raina returned with a lot of positive intent in his first match back at Johannesburg, scoring a quickfire 15 off 7 balls after India had lost Rohit Sharma cheaply. But the southpaw saved the best for the last as he smashed a brilliant 43 off 27 balls to help India post a competitive total on board in the final T20I. Not just that, Raina also chipped in with the ball, returning with figures of 1/27 off his 3 overs and was rewarded with the Man of the Match award in Newlands on Saturday.