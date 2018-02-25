 
don't
miss
All Sports
South Africa vs India 2018

Suresh Raina Becomes Talk Of The Town After Sterling Comeback

Updated: 25 February 2018 11:14 IST

Suresh Raina put on an all-round display in the third T20I against South Africa as India clinched the series 2-1.

Suresh Raina Becomes Talk Of The Town After Sterling Comeback
Suresh Raina received the Man of the Match award for a brilliant performance in the final T20I. © BCCI

Suresh Raina sat on the sidelines for a year as India, under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, began cementing themselves as the top team in world cricket. The left-hander regularly put up pictures and videos of him working hard to make a comeback to the Indian side and the handwork paid off after he was included in India's T20I squad for the series against South Africa. Raina returned with a lot of positive intent in his first match back at Johannesburg, scoring a quickfire 15 off 7 balls after India had lost Rohit Sharma cheaply. But the southpaw saved the best for the last as he smashed a brilliant 43 off 27 balls to help India post a competitive total on board in the final T20I. Not just that, Raina also chipped in with the ball, returning with figures of 1/27 off his 3 overs and was rewarded with the Man of the Match award in Newlands on Saturday.

Former, current cricketers and fans were all praise for Raina and congratulated him for a wonderful comeback.

Raina made it amply clear from the get-go, he was not going to hang about and try and play for his spot in the team. Instead, he adopted an all-out attack strategy and took on the opposition bowlers.

"You need to show intent in the first 6 overs. When you get the ball in your area, you hit it (on the first-ball six)," Raina said after India clinched the three-match T20I series against South Africa 2-1

"The way we played in Tests and One-Days, we looked so calm. Things looked up to the mark. Credit goes to the support staff, who gave us a lot of confidence to express ourselves. Bowling to two lefties after the 7th over gave me a lot of confidence. I have been working hard on my bowling, hopefully you'll see more in the future," he added.

Raina's innings was crucial to India's cause in the final T20I, especially considering that India lost Rohit early again and Shikhar Dhawan was struggling with his timing.

India had been put into bat and needed a good start with run-machine Virat Kohli sitting out the final match.

On a pitch that had some bounce and movement, Raina exhibited great footwork as he took on the South African bowlers. Raina led India's charge in the powerplay as the visitors scored 57 runs for the loss of one wicket with Raina accounting for 32 runs off just 17 balls.

In the end, Raina was dismissed by Tabraiz Shamsi but not before doing ample damage and giving India a brilliant platform to post a winning score.

Topics : India Cricket Team South Africa Cricket Team Suresh Raina South Africa vs India 2018 Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Suresh Raina put on an all-round display in the third T20I
  • Suresh Raina scored a quickfire 43 and also took a wicket
  • Former and current cricketers were all praise for Raina
Related Articles
Suresh Raina Confident Of Making ODI Comeback
Suresh Raina Confident Of Making ODI Comeback 'Soon'
Suresh Raina Thankful To Virat Kohli For Showing Faith In Him
Suresh Raina Thankful To Virat Kohli For Showing Faith In Him
India vs South Africa, 1st T20I: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Party After Team
India vs South Africa, 1st T20I: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Party After Team's 28-Run Win
Watch: Suresh Raina Gets Back In The Groove Ahead Of 1st T20I vs South Africa
Watch: Suresh Raina Gets Back In The Groove Ahead Of 1st T20I vs South Africa
When And Where To Watch, India vs South Africa, 1st T20I, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
When And Where To Watch, India vs South Africa, 1st T20I, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 14 February 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.