 
don't
miss
All Sports
South Africa vs India 2018

India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: Virat Kohli Misses Out Due To Stiff Back

Updated: 24 February 2018 22:02 IST

India captain Virat Kohli was not a part of the playing eleven in the third and final T20I of the series against South Africa.

India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: Virat Kohli Misses Out Due To Stiff Back
Virat Kohli was rested for the third and final T20I against South Africa at Newlands, Cape Town. © AFP

India captain Virat Kohli was not a part of the playing eleven in the third and final T20I of the series against South Africa. In Kohli's absence, Rohit Sharma took over the captaincy as South Africa won the toss and elected to field first in what looked like a good batting surface with a fair bit of grass cover. Speaking of Kohli's absence in the side, Rohit said that the Indian skipper had a stiff back and he needed some rest. Dinesh Karthik was included in the side in place of Kohli with Yuzvendra Chahal and Jaydev Unadkat also missing out on a spot. Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah was included in the final XI in place of Chahal and Unadkat. South Africa made a couple of changes as well to their side with Christiaan Jonker making his debut and Aaron Phangiso coming back into the side.

David Miller will open the batting for the hosts that may have taken many by surprise. "David Miller would be opening the batting and is a class act and we'll bank on him to get us off to a good start. All we need to do is stick to the basics and the rest will take care of itself," said Duminy at the toss.

Earlier, Kohli limped off the field before India completed another dominant performance over South Africa in the first Twenty20 international at the Wanderers Stadium on Sunday. Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were mainly responsible for India's 28-run win, just two days after the tourists completed a 5-1 thrashing of the hosts in a one-day international series. India captain Kohli left the field 13 overs into South Africa's innings after suffering a left leg strain while batting.

Topics : South Africa Cricket Team India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma Newlands, Cape Town South Africa vs India 2018 Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli was ruled out of the third and final T20I vs South Africa
  • South Africa won the toss and elected to field vs India
  • Rohit Sharma took over as the captain in absence of Kohli
Related Articles
India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20: Jonker, Behardien Keep South Africa In Hunt vs India
India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20: Jonker, Behardien Keep South Africa In Hunt vs India
Live Score, India (Ind) vs South Africa (SA) 3rd T20I: South Africa Need 30 Runs Off 10 Balls
Live Score, India (Ind) vs South Africa (SA) 3rd T20I: South Africa Need 30 Runs Off 10 Balls
Virat Kohli On Cusp Of Yet Another Historic T20I Landmark
Virat Kohli On Cusp Of Yet Another Historic T20I Landmark
India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: Visitors Look To End Tour On A High
India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: Visitors Look To End Tour On A High
Steve Smith Reveals What He Has Learnt From Virat Kohli
Steve Smith Reveals What He Has Learnt From Virat Kohli
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 14 February 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.