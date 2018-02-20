India vs South Africa: Shikhar Dhawan Shares A Heartfelt Post For His Family

India opener Shikhar Dhawan is having a prolific tournament in the ongoing India-South Africa series, especially in the limited-overs format. He is leaving no stone unturned in scoring runs consistently. However, the left-handed batsman is missing his family and his heartfelt post on Twitter is a testament to this fact.

"Only when u spend so much time away from family, u realize how much u actually miss them!I miss spending time with my kids, playing with them, cooking and being there for them. Also miss the Mrs like crazy! Want 2 spend quality time with her once I go back. luv u all to d moon & back!", Dhawan had captioned on his official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

Dhawan is currently in South Africa and has been a vital cog in the team's wheel throughout. He scored 323 runs in the six ODIs played against South Africa including two fifties and one century. Only Indian skipper Virat Kohli has scored the more runs (558) in the ODI series than Dhawan.

India lost the 3-match Test series 1-2 but made amends in the ODI by hammering the hosts 5-1. India are currently 1-0 up in the three-match T20Is series. Kohli's men will take on South Africa in the second T20I on Wednesday at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.