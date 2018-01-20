India vs South Africa: Ravindra Jadeja Visits Wildlife Sanctuary In SA, Posts Picture With A Lion

Jadeja is currently in South Africa and managed to take out time to visit wildlife sanctuary.

Chennai Super Kings used the Indian Premier League (IPL) retention policy in an impressive way by holding on to their captain and 'thala' Mahendra Singh Dhoni, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and Suresh Raina. Jadeja, who is part of India Test squad, is currently in South Africa for a long series and managed to take out time to visit wildlife sanctuary. The all-rounder took to Twitter and shared a picture with a lion's cub and wrote: "Sher ! Sher Hota hai, Chahe Sasan Gir mein ya Joburg mein..Pinjare Mein Sher ko bahut log pathar marte hain, Asli Mard unke Saamne Hote Hain #lionselfie #rajputboy.

Sher ! Sher Hota hai, Chahe Sasan Gir mein ya Joburg mein..Pinjare Mein Sher ko bahut log pathar marte hain, Asli Mard unke Saamne Hote Hain #lionselfie #rajputboy pic.twitter.com/DcDQE3FT8Q — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) January 18, 2018

Apart from Jadeja, India pacer Jasprit Bumrah also posted his picture with three cubs and captioned it saying: "Never become sad when life pulls you back, because lion also takes one step back when he wants to go for a long jump."

Never become sad when life pulls you back, because lion also takes one step back when he wants to go for a long jump. pic.twitter.com/WyMaYG1hZG — Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) January 18, 2018

Bumrah, along with Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya have also been retained by the Mumbai Indians for the 2018 IPL season.

Dhoni was the first player to be retained for CSK followed by Raina and Jadeja.

Jadeja, who played crucial roles in CSK victories, also sent a message for his fans after signing agreements with the IPL franchise.