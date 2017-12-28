 
South Africa vs India 2018

India vs South Africa: Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja Have To Change Their Bowling Style, Says Ajinkya Rahane

Updated: 28 December 2017 23:53 IST

Ashwin and Jadeja played vital roles in India's dominant Test run at home. The duo claimed 110 wickets between them.

India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane feels that senior spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will be able to change their style of bowling that suits South African pitches during their upcoming tour, starting with the opening Test of the three-match series from January 5 at Newlands in Cape Town. "I feel Ashwin and Jadeja, they both have it in them to deliver abroad and not only in India. See when you play in India you have to bowl in a certain way and if you see the likes of Moeen Ali, Nathan Lyon if they are playing in England, Australia they have to bowl in a different style," Rahane said.

Rahane feels the two need to change their style and bowl at a different pace against the Proteas.

"So, Ashwin and Jadeja, they are doing really well at the moment but I am sure they are capable of doing well abroad as well. Yes, they have to change their style a bit, skills a bit, have to bowl at a different pace but I completely believe that and I am confident that whoever plays or even if both of them play, they will do well in abroad," the stylish Mumbaikar commented.

India are scheduled to play three Tests, six ODIs and three T20Is against the hosts South Africa.

Rahane also reiterated about coach Ravi Shastri's contribution in bringing the team together along with Virat Kohli.

"When you have Ravi bhai on the side, you are thinking positively. He always tells us 'back yourself and just enjoy your game'. The guy who is not doing well, he (Shastri) is there to support him and he always backs him and give him positive vibes....that's a good thing about him," he said.

"About Virat, as I already mentioned. Virat is a guy, who backs each and every player, he supports everyone. A word from him is always like, go and play yourself, bat yourself, I am there to support you all, don't you worry about your performances, results...everything will take care," Rahane said.

(With PTI inputs)

 

