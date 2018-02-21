India vs South Africa: MS Dhoni Slams 2nd T20I Half-Century, Twitter Goes Crazy

Mahendra Singh Dhoni slammed his career's second Twenty20 International half-century during the second T20I against South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday. Dhoni took just 27 balls to reach his half-century and his belligerent innings helped India post a challenging 188 for 4 on the scoreboard. The 36-year-old smashed four boundaries and three powerful sixes in his 28-ball unbeaten stay at the crease. Watching Dhoni bat in his typical style after a long time, fans flooded Twitter with their congratulatory messages for the former India captain.
Form may change but the CLASS remains the same.......Note down the date.2 T20 I FIFTY for our THALA. Haters keep Crying. pic.twitter.com/fHiLAXPHA8— Ritesh Srivastava (@imRishri) February 21, 2018
Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag tweeted a special message for Dhoni.
"Last 4 overs 55 . Hathyar chalana nahi bhoolein, Special hits from a special player , Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Great effort from Pandey as well. Best wishes to the bowlers to defend 188 ," Sehwag wrote on his Twitter handle.
Last 4 overs 55 . Hathyar chalana nahi bhoolein, Special hits from a special player , Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Great effort from Pandey as well. Best wishes to the bowlers to defend 188— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 21, 2018
Waah ! Dhoni , kya maara. Great innings from Manish Pandey and MS Dhoni and 188 is a very competitive score #SAvIND— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 21, 2018
It seems that I missed some vintage Dhoni stuff...happiness is to see the Indian middle-order clicking. ?????? #SAvIND— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 21, 2018
Dhoni, who will once again lead Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2018, was lauded by the Chennai fans who praised their Thala on Twitter.
Congratulations Thala Dhoni. Good to see you hitting sixes.— Gitartha Lahkar (@LahkarGitartha2) February 21, 2018
Thala Dhooni ????????— Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) February 21, 2018
Thala is back and ready to IPL 2018@ChennaiIPL @msdhoni @BCCI— H.Siva Surya (@h_siva_surya) February 21, 2018
While Dhoni scored a brilliant 52 off 28 balls, Manish Pandey remained unbeaten on 79 off 48 balls.
The duo shared 98 runs for the fifth wicket in just 9.2 overs to take India to the commanding total.
While Pandey struck six boundaries and three sixes during his knock, Dhoni was not far behind his younger partner as he found the fence four times and over it thrice.