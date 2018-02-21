 
South Africa vs India 2018

India vs South Africa: MS Dhoni Slams 2nd T20I Half-Century, Twitter Goes Crazy

Updated: 21 February 2018 23:59 IST

MS Dhoni took just 27 balls to reach his half-century.

MS Dhoni scored a brilliant 52 off 28 balls. © BCCI

Mahendra Singh Dhoni slammed his career's second Twenty20 International half-century during the second T20I against South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday. Dhoni took just 27 balls to reach his half-century and his belligerent innings helped India post a challenging 188 for 4 on the scoreboard. The 36-year-old smashed four boundaries and three powerful sixes in his 28-ball unbeaten stay at the crease. Watching Dhoni bat in his typical style after a long time, fans flooded Twitter with their congratulatory messages for the former India captain.

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag tweeted a special message for Dhoni.

"Last 4 overs 55 . Hathyar chalana nahi bhoolein, Special hits from a special player , Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Great effort from Pandey as well. Best wishes to the bowlers to defend 188 ," Sehwag wrote on his Twitter handle.

Dhoni, who will once again lead Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2018, was lauded by the Chennai fans who praised their Thala on Twitter.

While Dhoni scored a brilliant 52 off 28 balls, Manish Pandey remained unbeaten on 79 off 48 balls.

The duo shared 98 runs for the fifth wicket in just 9.2 overs to take India to the commanding total.

While Pandey struck six boundaries and three sixes during his knock, Dhoni was not far behind his younger partner as he found the fence four times and over it thrice.

