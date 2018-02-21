IPL 2018: Harbhajan Singh Lists Why He Thinks MS Dhoni Is A Great Captain

Discarded India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has played alongside some of the great captains India has produced over the years. However, the off-spinner, while speaking to the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) media team, listed the reasons why he considers former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni a great skipper. The 37-year-old reckons that Dhoni understands the game really well and is a street-smart cricketer who thinks ahead of the game. "He (Dhoni) understands the game really well, is street-smart and thinks ahead of the game and I feel that's very important for a captain, especially in T20. That's what makes him a great skipper," added Harbhajan, who played for India under Dhoni.

Talking about playing with Dhoni again for CSK, the wily off-spinner said, "It's always a great feeling to play along with MS Dhoni. I'm looking forward to working with him again towards a common goal - this time to win the trophy for the Chennai Super Kings."

Having won the IPL a couple of times with Mumbai Indians, Harbhajan is looking forward to his association with CSK who had picked up the off-spinner in the IPL Players Auction held in Bengaluru.

"Look forward to exciting times with CSK," added the 37-year-old while going back to his times at Mumbai Indians

"It's great to be a part of two strong teams. 10 years with Mumbai Indians was absolutely brilliant, and now to be a part of another brilliant team. Here I come, Chennai! Let's do it together for Yellow," he further added.