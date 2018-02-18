 
South Africa vs India 2018

India vs South Africa: Jasprit Bumrah's Stunning Effort In Field Leaves Fans Bemused

Updated: 18 February 2018 22:07 IST

Jasprit Bumrah would consider himself unlucky as his brilliant effort in the boundary was given as six runs by the umpires.

India vs South Africa: Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah got himself into a good position before lobbing the ball back into the field of play. © Twitter

Jasprit Bumrah would consider himself unlucky as his brilliant effort in the boundary was given as six runs by the umpires. The incident happened in the seventh over of the innings as Hardik Pandya bowled a short delivery to South African batsman David Miller, who went for the big one, only to top edge it. Bumrah got himself into a good position and lobbed the ball back into the field of play that many thought was good enough to save the maximum but the umpire went upstairs before signalling six. This came as a surprise to many. The replays clearly showed that Bumrah's feet had touched the boundary line before he made contact with the ball and the new law makes it clear that the fielder should not make contact with any part of the rope or the boundary line before touching the ball.

The incident didn't go down well with the fans as many took to Twitter to show their displeasure over the incident.

The logic behind the law that overruled Bumrah's efforts might be to make the the fielder stand inside the boundary line and leap from there to save the boundary or the six.

Miller, however was dismissed a couple of balls later as South Africa found themselves in a spot of bother while chasing a mammoth target of 204 set by India. Earlier, Proteas captain JP Duminy won the toss and elected to bowl first on a pitch that was tailor-made for batsmen.

Rohit Sharma took India off to a flyer as Shikhar Dhawan and India captain Virat Kohli capitalised on the great start to take the visitors into a position of dominance in the first T20I played at New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.

Kohli (26) was dismissed soon after but Dhawan (72) continued to find the fence at ease that helped India reach 203 for 5 at the end of 20 overs. South Africa could only manage to score 175 for 9 as India won the match by 28 runs. Reeza Hendricks top scored for the hosts in a match that was largely dominated by the visitors.

Highlights
  • Bumrah's brilliant effort in the boundary was given as six runs
  • The incident happened in the seventh over of the innings
  • David Miller was dismissed a couple of balls later after the incident
