South Africa vs India 2018

India vs South Africa: In Aiden Markram, South Africa Have New 'Superman'

Updated: 11 February 2018 18:42 IST

Markram leaped with both feet well off the ground and grabbed a blinder to send Pandya packing for a paltry 9.

Aiden Markram is leading the side in absence of injured Faf Du Plessis. © Twitter

South Africa have produced a number of cricketers who dominated the field with their acrobatic fielding. Russell Endean, Derek Crookes, Herschelle Gibbs and the most agile Jonty Rhodes are the names that come to your mind whenever the discussion of fielding comes up. It seems South Africa stand-in captain Aiden Markram will soon join the list after his stunning one-handed catch to dismiss India all-rounder Hardik Pandya that earned him the new 'Superman' tag of the Proteas team.

The incident took place in the 47th over of India innings during the fourth One-Day International (ODI) in Johannesburg when Pandya smashed South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada towards covers. Markram, who is leading the side in absence of injured Faf Du Plessis, leaped with both feet well off the ground and grabbed a blinder to send the India all-rounder packing for a paltry 9.

In case you missed Markram's brilliance, here's the video.

Just after Markram's catch, Twitterati started applauding the South African by calling him the new Superman of the team.

South Africa survived a nail-biting finish to edge out India by five wickets in a rain-curtailed fourth ODI.

India, who had won the first three ODIs, now have a 3-1 lead in the six-match series.

Highlights
  • Aiden Markram took one-handed catch to dismiss Hardik Pandya
  • South Africa beat India by 5 wickets in 4th ODI (DLS)
  • Markram is leading the side in absence of injured Faf Du Plessis
