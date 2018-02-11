India vs South Africa: In Aiden Markram, South Africa Have New 'Superman'

South Africa have produced a number of cricketers who dominated the field with their acrobatic fielding. Russell Endean, Derek Crookes, Herschelle Gibbs and the most agile Jonty Rhodes are the names that come to your mind whenever the discussion of fielding comes up. It seems South Africa stand-in captain Aiden Markram will soon join the list after his stunning one-handed catch to dismiss India all-rounder Hardik Pandya that earned him the new 'Superman' tag of the Proteas team.
The incident took place in the 47th over of India innings during the fourth One-Day International (ODI) in Johannesburg when Pandya smashed South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada towards covers. Markram, who is leading the side in absence of injured Faf Du Plessis, leaped with both feet well off the ground and grabbed a blinder to send the India all-rounder packing for a paltry 9.
In case you missed Markram's brilliance, here's the video.
If you missed Aiden Markram's catch last night - here it is. Spectacular hands by the stand in captain! ??— D Monika ?? (@DhinesMongia) February 11, 2018
Share this brilliance! ????#SAvsIND #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/kzvON2LrHQ
Just after Markram's catch, Twitterati started applauding the South African by calling him the new Superman of the team.
South Africa gets a new Superman in Aiden Markram. #PinkODI #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/mfHcCquOuP— Live scores (@ICCLive_PAK) February 10, 2018
#PitchUpInPink #Contest #ContestAlert— Vats Nitesh (@niteshvats7) February 10, 2018
My entry inspiring moment Aiden Markram
Catch best catch I have see in my life
Keep it up team pink your fielding effort was outstanding . pic.twitter.com/DGM6dYdwZv
Aiden Markram's CATCH!!! #ProteaFire ??????— JOHN (@john_makate) February 10, 2018
VIDEO: Aiden Markram grabs a stunner to dismiss Hardik Pandya https://t.co/Hxvu9T6HXi pic.twitter.com/7XlcOg92VO— Soniya (@iam_soniyaa) February 11, 2018
South Africa survived a nail-biting finish to edge out India by five wickets in a rain-curtailed fourth ODI.
India, who had won the first three ODIs, now have a 3-1 lead in the six-match series.