Dinesh Karthik Fills In For Parthiv Patel: India Benefit From New Rule

India on Saturday benefited from the new rule allowing a substitute to keep wickets when Dinesh Karthik donned the gloves in place of an injured Parthiv Patel on day four of the third Test against South Africa Karthik, who has not played a Test since January 2010, kept wickets in the final session after Patel injured his right index finger. The rule that came into effect last October allows a substitute fielder to keep wickets in case of an injury but needs approval from the umpires.

Patel, who is not part of the ODI and T20 squad, will have his x-ray done.

India won the third and final Test by 63 runs to pull one back in the three-match series.