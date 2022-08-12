Abhinav Bindra started a revolution for Olympic sport in India by winning a gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Games. The shooting great became the first individual gold medallist from the country in Olympics. However, at the age of 34, Bindra announced retirement from the sport in 2016. Since then, he has been a great motivator of Olympic sport in the country. The shooter has also started an organisation that helps athletes achieve peak physical fitness. Though he has been working in helping the athletes, many believe that he could have continued beyond the 2016 Olympics as an active sportsperson too, where he finished fourth in the 10m air rifle shooting event.

Commenting on a video of Bindra's historic Olympic gold medal win, on August 11 in 2008, a Twitter user commented: "Why he retired too early is something he will answer someday to his fans.."

Bindra gave a reply to the query: "1.) Recognised my fading skills 2). Failed in two successive Games 3). Was the appropriate time to give my spot to a younger athlete and talent ! ( did not just want to hold on to it )"

Bindra recently expressed his happiness on Indian athletes' great show at the CWG 2022. India finished fourth in the medal tally with 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze medals.

"Congratulations to all Indian athletes for their splendid performances at the Commonwealth Games. So many incredible stories came to the fore, bringing joy & inspiration to the whole nation. Be proud of every little ounce of effort put in. We all certainly are! @WeAreTeamIndia," he wrote on Twitter.