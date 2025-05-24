Adriyan Karmakar won a bronze in the 50m rifle 3 positions (3P), his second medal of the tournament, as India maintained their top spot in the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Cup on Friday. The 20-year-old Adriyan, who was making his world cup debut, finished with 446.6 as Olympian and former prone junior world champion Romain Aufrere of France took the gold. Two-time prone junior world champion Jens Oestli won the silver with 459.1. Adriyan had won a silver in the 50m rifle prone event on Tuesday.

India remained on top of the medal standings with one gold, two silver and one bronze after three days of competition.

Adriyan qualified for the 45-shot final with a 588 which gave him fourth spot in the 55-strong field. Romain and Jens were first and third respectively in the qualification round.

Jesper Johansson of Sweden, a junior world championship medallist and a silver medalist in Suhl last time around, was also qualified.

While the Indian hovered around 13th and 14th spot right through the Kneeling and Prone positions, a streak of eight straight 10s, including the final few shots in Prone and the first few in Standing, ensured an easy final passage in the end.

In the final, Adriyan could not move above fourth spot initially as Romain, Jens and Jesper looked destined for medals. Adriyan made his move after the first set of eliminations happened after the 40th shot, the 10th in the last Standing position.

Having cut down the gap with third placed Jesper to 0.5, Adriyan fired 10.8 for his 41st and 10.6 for his 42nd to go a point ahead of the Swede. That cushion helped as Adriyan's 10.2 for his 43rd confirmed the medal despite Jesper firing a 10.7 while bowing out.

It wrapped up a great debut for the youngster having not only won two medals, but also having established a new junior national record in prone, in the process.

Later a valiant effort by 17-year-old Anoushka Thokur, also making her World Cup debut, went in vain in the junior women's 3P as she finished seventh in the final.

After being in medal contention for a better part of the final, she bowed out alongside double Paris medalist Huang Yuting of China, after the 40th shot. She was then on a score of 405.2 and went down in a shoot-off with the Czech Republic's Barbora Dubska.

The Jaeggi sisters from Switzerland, Vivien Joy and Emely, finished 1-2 as China's Xu took bronze.

Nine golds so far have gone to nine different nations including one to the group of Individual Neutral athletes (AIN).

There are seven more on the line over the next three days with three, including the men's and women's air rifle and the men's 25m rapid-fire pistol, are scheduled for Saturday.

