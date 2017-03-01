ISSF Shooting World Cup: Jitu Rai Wins Gold, Silver For Amanpreet Singh

Jitu Rai on Wednesday won the first gold medal for India in the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi on Sunday when he ran away with the 50-metre Air Pistol event as India finished with a one-two podium finish. The silver medal went to Amanpreet Singh. Jitu, who had won a bronze in the 10-Metre Air Pistol event on Tuesday, scored 230.1 points, while Amanpreet Singh finished with 226.9. The bronze medal went to Vahid Golkhandan of Iran with 208.0 points.

Earlier in 2014, Jitu Rai had won the silver medal at the ISSF World Cup in Munich, in the 10 metre air pistol event. At the Maribor World Cup in the same year, he won a silver in the 50 metre pistol event, and a gold at the 10 metre air pistol event.

In doing so, he won three medals in nine days at the World Cup to become the first person to win two medals at a single World Cup for India. He was ranked number 1 in the world, in 10 metre air pistol and number 4, in 50 metre pistol, in July 2014.

Rai went on to win gold medals in the 50 metre category at the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games in the same year.

Jitu Rai's staggering haul of seven international medals during one year saw being rewarded with the Arjuna Award in 2015.

He also won a silver medal in the 10m Air Pistol event at the ISSF World Cup in 2016 held in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The Lucknow-born 'Pistol King' serves in the Indian Army, having been reecruited to 11th battalion of the Gorkha regiment.