Scott Hall, who entertained thousands of fans in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), is on life support. He was rushed to the hospital after suffering three heart attacks on Saturday. The news about Hall's condition was released by fellow wrestler Kevin Nash on his Instagram Page.

Hall is better known by his wrestling name Razor Ramon, is also the founder member of World Championship Wrestling's (WCW's) New World Order.

“Scott's on life support. Once his family is in place they will discontinue life support. I'm going to lose the one person on this planet I've spent more of my life with than anyone else. My heart is broken and I'm so very f***ing sad,” Nash said in his Instagram post.

“I love Scott with all my heart but now I have to prepare my life without him in the present. I've been blessed to have a friend that took me at face value and I him,” he added.

According to New York Post, 63-year-old Hall underwent hip replacement surgery last week but suffered serious complications due to a loose blood clot.

The surgery took place after Hall suffered a broken hip. He is admitted to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Georgia.

Hall was one of the biggest performers in the WWE universe (formerly WWF) in early 1990s. Together with Nash, he formed the Outsiders and won the rating wars.

Hall retired from professional wrestling in 2010.

A number of former wrestlers and Hall's colleagues have posted messages on social media, wishing Hall a speedy recovery.

“Scott Hall, pulling for you my friend. Stay strong! We need the “bad guy” back in the game,” tweeted Dwayne Johnson, who wrestled as The Rock.

Scott Hall, pulling for you my friend.

Stay strong!

We need the “bad guy” back in the game 💪🏾🙏🏾 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 13, 2022

“Praying For Scott Hall!!! Wishing You A Speedy Recovery My Friend!” Ric Flair said in a tweet.

Praying For Scott Hall!!! Wishing You A Speedy Recovery My Friend! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) March 13, 2022

Promoted

Scott Hall started his career in 1984 with National Wrestling Alliance (NWA). He joined WWF in 1992 as Razor Ramon and won the Intercontinental Championship three times.

He was inducted in WWE Hall of Fame in 2014.