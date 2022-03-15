Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall, who rose to prominence in the 1990s as Razor Ramon, has died aged 63. The World Wrestling Entertainment, on its official website, said, "WWE is saddened to learn that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Hall's family, friends and fans." The WWE superstar began his career in 1984 before joining the WCW (World Championship Wrestling) as 'The Diamond Studd' in 1991.

WWE fans were introduced to the iconic heel 'Razor Ramon' in 1992. He went on to become a four-time Intercontinental champion.

In 1996, Hall joined the Hulk Hogan and Kevin Nash as founding members of nWo (New World Order) after rejoining WCW.

On Tuesday morning, WWE paid homage to the pro-wrestling legend on Twitter.

"Bad times don't last, but bad guys do," WWE wrote quoting one of Razor Ramon's favourite lines, along with a picture of Scott Hall wearing a nWo t-shirt.

"Bad times don't last, but bad guys do." pic.twitter.com/Wvdh2wgCD2 — WWE (@WWE) March 15, 2022

Another WWE legend Shawn Michaels too paid tribute to Hall on Twitter.

I love you my friend!! — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) March 15, 2022

Numerous other current and former WWE stars also honoured Hall on social media.

Doesn't seem real. RIP Scott. You were a light. I'll cherish our memories and always be so beyond grateful for your words and encouragement. Has always meant so much to Brie and I. Lots of love and prayers to the family. N https://t.co/1IemJsUQy1 — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) March 15, 2022

The world loves you Scott Hall, hero to many including myself pic.twitter.com/sy3pCriWFG — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) March 14, 2022

According to New York Post, 63-year-old Hall underwent hip replacement surgery last week but suffered serious complications due to a loose blood clot.

The surgery took place after Hall suffered a broken hip.

"After retiring from the ring, Hall capped off a one-of-a-kind career by being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as Razor Ramon in 2014 and again as a member of the nWo in 2020," wrote WWE on their official website.