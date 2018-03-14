Chernobyl Victim Oksana Masters 'On Cloud Nine' After Paralympics Gold

An American skier who suffered birth defects due to the Chernobyl nuclear disaster and spent her early life in orphanages said Wednesday she was "on cloud nine" after winning Winter Paralympic gold. Oksana Masters was born in 1989 in what is now Ukraine, and was then part of the Soviet Union, three years after a reactor exploded at the Chernobyl plant, sparking the world's worst nuclear disaster. At birth, she had six toes on each foot, five webbed fingers on each hand and no thumbs, and her left leg was six inches (15cm) shorter than her right. Her family gave her up and she lived in three different orphanages until the age of seven, when she was adopted by an American woman and taken to the United States.