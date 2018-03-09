 
Winter Paralympics 2018 Pyeongchang: Google Doodle, Full Schedule, Dates And All You Need To Know

Updated: 09 March 2018 14:37 IST

A record number of 650 athletes from 49 nations are participating in the 2018 Paralympic Winter Games.

A record 650 athletes from 49 countries are taking part at the 2018 Paralympic Games in Pyeongchang. © AFP

A record 650 athletes from 49 countries are taking part at the 2018 Paralympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, up from about 570 at the last Winter Paralympics in Sochi, Russia. They are competing in 80 medal events across six sports -- alpine skiing, biathlon, cross-country skiing, ice hockey, snowboard and wheelchair curling. The Paralympic Games are scheduled to run from March 9 to March 18.

Organisers say there has been good public interest, with about 275,000 tickets sold so far.

One of the most popular spectator sports is para ice hockey, also known as sledge ice hockey. It is a fast and furious game in which players sit in double-bladed sledges and use two sticks to propel themselves across the ice and to shoot.

Alpine skiing and snowboarding are also favourites with spectators. There are no new sports in Pyeongchang but eight new events have been added to snowboarding.

Google on Friday also came up with a special doodle in order to celebrate the commencement of the Winter Paralympics.

 

 

Here's the full schedule of the event.

Friday, March 9

Opening ceremony Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium

Saturday, March 10

Alpine Skiing Men's and women's downhill

Biathlon Women's 6 km

Biathlon Men's 7.5 km

Biathlon Standing/Visually Impaired

Ice Hockey Preliminary matches

Wheelchair Curling Round robin

Sunday, March 11

Alpine Skiing Men's and women's super-G

Cross-Country Skiing Men's 15 km

Cross-Country Skiing Women's 12 km

Ice Hockey Preliminary matches

Wheelchair Curling Round robin

Monday, March 12

Cross-Country Skiing Men's 20 km Free

Cross-Country Skiing Women's 15 km Free

Ice Hockey Preliminary matches

Snowboard Men's and women's super-G cross

Wheelchair Curling Round robin

Tuesday, March 13

Alpine Skiing Men's and women's Super Combined

Biathlon Women's 10 km

Biathlon Men's 12.5 km

Biathlon Standing/Visually Impaired

Ice Hockey Preliminary matches

Wheelchair Curling Round robin

Wednesday, March 14

Alpine Skiing Men's slalom

Cross-Country Skiing Men's and women's Sprint Classic

Cross-Country Skiing Semifinals & Finals

Ice Hockey Preliminary matches

Wheelchair Curling Round robin

Thursday, March 15

Alpine Skiing Women's slalom

Ice Hockey Play-offs

Wheelchair Curling Round robin

Friday, March 16

Biathlon Women's 12.5 km

Biathlon Men's 15 km

Biathlon Standing/Visually Impaired

Ice Hockey Play-offs

Snowboard Men's and women's Banked Slalom

Wheelchair Curling Tie breakers

Wheelchair Curling Semi-final

Saturday, March 17

Alpine Skiing Men's Giant Slalom

Cross-Country Skiing Men's 10km classic

Cross-Country Skiing Women's 7.5 km Classic

Cross-Country Skiing Men's 7.5 km

Cross-Country Skiing Women's 5 km Classic

Ice Hockey Bronze medal match

Wheelchair Curling Bronze medal match

Wheelchair Curling Gold medal match

Sunday, March 18

Alpine Skiing Women's Giant Slalom

Cross-Country Skiing 4 x 2.5 km Mixed Relay

Cross-Country Skiing 4 x 2.5 km Open Relay

Ice Hockey Gold medal match

Closing ceremony Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium

 

Topics : Other Sports
