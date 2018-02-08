 
Winter Olympics 2018: 80 Russians To Participate In Opening Ceremony

Updated: 08 February 2018 18:39 IST

Eighty members of the delegation of Olympic athletes from Russia will participate in the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Koreas PyeongChang, the delegations head Stanislav Pozdnyakov said.

80 members of the delegation of Olympic athletes from Russia will participate in the opening ceremony. © AFP

Eighty members of the delegation of Olympic athletes from Russia will participate in the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea's PyeongChang, the delegations head Stanislav Pozdnyakov said. "At the moment, our delegation comprises 168 athletes, almost all of them have already arrived," he said. "All athletes are happy to compete at the Games. We are grateful to the organising committee for providing us with comfortable accommodation and conditions for training. Experienced athletes have commended the high level of organisation," the delegation's head added.

"Eighty members of our delegation will take part in the opening ceremony," Pozdnyakov noted.

On December 5, 2017, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced its decision to suspend the Russian Olympic Committee, banning the national team from participating in the 2018 Olympic Games in South Korea.

The IOC accused Russia of systematic violations of anti-doping rules, particularly during the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

At the same time, the IOC allowed clean athletes to participate in the upcoming games as "Olympic Athletes of Russia."

A volunteer chosen by the organising committee will carry the Olympic flag for their delegation at the Olympic opening ceremony, scheduled to take place on February 9.

Topics : Other Sports
Highlights
  • 80 members of Russian delegation will take part in the opening ceremony
  • All athletes are happy to compete at the Games: Delegation
  • Organisers said 86 cases of norovirus infections have been confirmed
