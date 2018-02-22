What Is Gold And Silver Medalist Jamie Anderson's Secret? She Makes Her Ghee With 'Good Love.'

Jamie Anderson makes no excuses for her love of essential oils and ghee butter

So what does it take to win two Olympic medals in a single Winter Games? Jamie Anderson thinks she knows the secret ingredient.

The 27-year old snowboarder defended her Olympic title in women's slopestyle by winning gold in the opening days of the PyeongChang Games, and then followed it up Thursday by winning silver in the debut of the highflying big air competition. So what did she do to prepare her big medal-winning runs?

"Took a hot shower, put on my essential oils. Couldn't really eat anything, so I made my tea with ghee, which I love," she said, pointing to a metal travel mug in her bag. "Listen to music, try to dance it out."

Wait, ghee?

It turns out, ghee a staple of Anderson's Olympic diet. Ever since she burst on the scene at the Sochi Games, Anderson has made no secret of her penchant for crystals, meditation, candles, essential oils - basically anything that keeps her chi in order, her chakra in balance and her spirits light. Ghee is a kind of clarified butter, more common in Indian cooking and increasingly popular in health and spiritual wellness circles.

"I love ghee," Anderson said, "because, especially in the morning if I'm not eating food, it's like really healthy fats for your brain. And it's just delicious. I make my own ghee and kind of give it good love."

Wait, good love?

Anderson explained she use organic, grass-fed butter and cooks it down.

"When you're cooking it, to make really good ghee, you give it sound therapy," she said. "So I do my little singing bowl, like om sound, and put crystals around it."

Ghee is apparently an important part of getting Anderson's mind and body right before a competition, making her as comfortable as possible on her board.

"I love to feel good. I don't want to feel stressed or anxious," she said. "At times I get pretty nervous for sure and I think you can see it. But today I felt pretty relaxed."

Anderson made a batch of ghee back at her California home, near Lake Tahoe, and brought a whole jar with to PyeongChang. Her big showing in Thursday's big air competition marks the end of her Olympics - which is probably a good thing.