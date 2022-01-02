Brock Lesnar won the WWE Championship title in a 'Fatal 5-Way Match' on WWE Day 1, defeating Big E, Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens in the main event. The event was filled with drama before it even began with Lesnar getting added to the match after Roman Reigns failed to participate after testing positive for COVID-19. Initially only Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley and Kevin Owens were set to compete against Big E for the title but Lesnar was added at the last moment. The 'Beast Incarnate' was scheduled to face Universal Champion Roman.

Lesnar's win was well-received by fans with many taking to Twitter to congratulate him.

One user lauded the wrestler and revealed that he has won a world title in three different decades.

"Brock Lesnar won a World Title in three different decades now. Mental", the user tweeted.

"Brock Lesnar was taking selfies with fans after winning. What a legend", another fan tweeted.

"Brock Lesnar is the WWE champion and Bobby stared him down after the match we most def getting Brock Lesnar Vs Bobby Lashley at Mania", wrote another user.

Here are the other reactions:

Meanwhile, Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch defeated Liv Morgan on Day 1 and Edge defeated The Miz.

Raw Tag Team Champion RK-Bro also defeated The Street Profits.