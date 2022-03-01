US Olympic chiefs threw their support behind International Olympic Committee calls for Russian athletes to be barred from international competition following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee said in a statement they backed the IOC's demands for Russian athletes to be suspended, and urged the ban to include the Winter Paralympic Games in Beijing this week.

"The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee and the USOPC Athletes Advisory Council join the IOC and the global Olympic community in calling for a complete ban on international sport participation, effective immediately and inclusive of the Paralympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 for Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials," the USOPC statement said.

"As the world watches in horror while Russia brazenly attacks the innocent people and athletes of Ukraine, this is the only acceptable action to be taken until peace has been restored."

Russia faces being cast into the sporting wilderness following last week's invasion.

The IOC on Monday recommended that international sports federations and sports event organisers do not "invite or allow the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials in international competitions."

In a separate move on Monday, Russia was expelled from the football World Cup after being suspended from all international competitions "until further notice". The suspension was announced by world governing body FIFA and European body UEFA in a joint statement.

Russia's men's team had been due to play in qualifying play-offs in March for the World Cup in Qatar later this year, while its women's side had qualified for the European Championship in England, to be held in July.

UEFA also announced the removal of Russian clubs involved in European competitions.