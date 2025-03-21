UFC fighter Conor McGregor registered his name for the Ireland Presidential elections on Thursday and promised his country would protect its citizens from migration. He made this decision after meeting United States President Donald Trump, as reported by The Hill. McGregor has decided to campaign as a leader in opposition to the European Migration Pact, which would create a streamlined approach to border security and immigration and speed up the asylum process for European Union members.

Taking to his official social media handle, McGregor said that he will take part in next presidential election in order to oppose the European Migration Pact.

"The next presidential election must take place by 11 Nov 2025. Who else will stand up to Government and oppose this bill. Any other Presidential candidate they attempt to put forward will be of no resistance to them. I will!," the UFC fighter wrote in a post on X.

Ireland must fully implement the EU Migration Pact by June 12, 2026.



So between now and 12 June 2026, several pieces of legislation have to be passed by both Houses of the Oireachtas & then signed by the President.



Further, McGregor said that it is people choice to oppose the European Migration Pact, neither he can take decisions for them nor the Irish government.

"For clarity also, as President, I would put forth this bill to referendum. Although I oppose greatly this pact, it is neither mine nor governments choice to make. It is the people of Irelands choice! Always. That is a true democracy! I would also be curious to hear our government officials reasoning for agreeing with this pact so fervently. I would love to hear the debates! Followed then by vote!," the Irish fighter said.

The UFC star has never held a political post but has seemingly earned support from Trump, who welcomed him into the Oval Office for several photo-ops Monday, as reported by The Hill.

Earlier this week, McGregor met US President Donald Trump at the White House.

Speaking in the White House briefing room Monday, McGregor said the Irish government had "abandoned the voices" of the Irish people and claimed rural towns in Ireland were being overrun by immigrants."Ireland is at the cusp of potentially losing its Irishness," he said.

His remarks drew a lot of flak from the Irish leaders.