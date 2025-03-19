The much-anticipated Indian Superbike League (ISBL) was officially launched on March 17 in an event in Mumbai, ushering a new era in Indian Motorsports. The league, sanctioned by the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), will bring professional motorcycle racing to Indian audiences with a vision to transform motorsports in India and 'Get India Racing'. The inaugural season is scheduled to take place this year end, subject to operational readiness, in three rounds across Chennai, Bengaluru, and Pune-Mumbai, with further details to be announced in due course.

One of the key investors in the Indian Superbike League is the Dhuleva Group, spearheaded by Mr. Avi Jain. Ducati will be one of the motorcycle suppliers whose machines will be used in the league.

The launch event brought together prominent figures from the motorsport industry, including Mr. Arindam Ghosh, President of FMSCI; Mr. Vicky Chandhok, Council Member and Former President of FMSCI, Mr. M.R. Dastur, Chairman of the FMSCI 2-Wheeler Racing Commission; Mr. Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India; and Mr. Sirish Vissa, Director of ISBL.

With a vision to harness home-grown talent and elevate the country's motorsports ecosystem, the ISBL, a franchise-based league, will feature multiple motorcycle classes alongside exemplary racing infrastructure. The ISBL envisions establishing a structured pathway for riders to demonstrate their potential on the national stage. The league will have each franchise competing across all categories, which include:

Pro Categories (Two Classes)

Amateur Class

Female Riders Class

Rookie Class

Speaking on the vision of the league, Mr. Pranav Bakre, Director, Indian Superbike League, said, "The Indian Superbike League is designed to be a transformative force in Indian motorsports. It is aimed at establishing a dynamic ecosystem constructed to empower riders, technicians, and support staff with a robust and sustainable platform to develop their skills, push boundaries, and form lasting careers. Simultaneously, ISBL is committed to producing a world-class sporting spectacle, uplifting the stature of Indian motorsports on the global stage while harnessing a culture of excellence, innovation, high-octane entertainment and world-class content creation."

Mr. Sirish Vissa, Director, Indian Superbike League, added, "The Indian Superbike League is designed not just to expedite a racing revolution, but about positively revamping India's motorcycle culture. There is palpable interest in two-wheelers across the country, especially in tier-II, tier-III cities. The Indian Superbike League will be a sustainable career path not just for racers but for the whole ecosystem of motorcycle racing. We wish to create a framework that can take their interest, professionalise their ambitions, and lay out a pathway for them to move up the ladder and compete both nationally and internationally. We intend to promote not just local but also marginalised talent in all aspects of racing. Our vision is to cultivate a cultural change in the ecosystem by supporting riders, improving technical knowhow, and elevating standards of Indian motorsports."

Mr. Arindam Ghosh, President, FMSCI, said, "India has long needed an organised platform to develop motorcycle racing talent, and ISBL looks set to be that game-changer. By offering a professionally managed, well-constructed racing environment, ISBL is setting the foundation for a flourishing ecosystem that supports riders and also advances technical expertise, safety standards, and career pathways within the sport. We are excited for this initiative as it takes Indian motorsports onto the global stage.

Highlighting Ducati's role in this project, Mr. Bipul Chandra, Managing Director, Ducati India, commented, "As a supplier of motorcycles for ISBL, we see this as an opportunity to contribute to the evolution of motorcycle racing in India. ISBL's focus on performance, technology, safety and rider development aligns seamlessly with our philosophy and we look forward to supporting the league in its mission to build a strong foundation for Indian motorsports."

Over 400 riders have already signed up for ISBL, highlighting a strong pull for a high-calibre racing championship.

The four-wheeler motorsport ecosystem in India has a structured pathway for drivers to obtain necessary experience and exposure to transition into the international stage, but similar opportunities in motorcycle racing are limited. It is a glaring gap that the ISBL intends to fill to augment opportunities in this space. By bridging this gap, the ISBL will offer a professional platform where Indian riders can develop their skills, compete at a competitive level, and gradually progress to prestigious international championships like MotoGP and World Superbike.

As a long-term vision, the ISBL intends to stand alongside elite racing series such as the British Superbike and Japanese Superbike - competitions that have been constructed on the foundation of strong home-grown talent. Primarily, the ISBL is envisioned to nurture Indian riders, technicians, crew members, raising a comprehensive ecosystem that furnishes sustainable career opportunities within the sport.

In the initial few years, the focus will be directed towards developing Indian talent, paving the way for the country to produce its own motorsport heroes. Transcending competitive racing, the ISBL remains competitive towards promoting a safe riding culture. The ISBL looks to shift the culture of motorcycling in India from the streets to a more controlled, professional racetrack environment, which boosts the skill levels of Indian riders and also ingrains a sense of greater discipline and safety amongst motorcyclists nationwide.

