Zimbabwean Kirsty Coventry became the first woman and African to be elected president of the International Olympic Committee on Thursday declaring it to be an "extraordinary moment.". At 41, the two-time Olympic swimming champion is also the youngest ever elected to be the most powerful person in sports governance. She succeeds Thomas Bach, who steps down after 12 years, and said d she would work with the six other heavyweight rivals she beat.

"This is an extraordinary moment. As a nine-year-old girl I never thought that I would standing up here one day, getting to give back to this incredible movement of ours," Coventry said.

"This is not just a huge honour but it is a reminder to every single one of you that I will lead this organisation with so much pride, with the values at the core and I will make all of you very, very proud and, I hope, extremely confident in the decision you've taken today.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Coventry, who was strongly believed to be Bach's favoured candidate, was thought to be in a tight run race with IOC veteran Juan Antonio Samaranch Junior and World Athletics chief Sebastian Coe.

However, to general surprise the race was over after the first round of voting a majority of the 100-plus IOC members placing their faith in her to meet the serious challenges that lie ahead.

