The UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) is often refereed to as the most brutal martial arts competition in the world. In the octagonal cage, anything can happen. From spectacular to ruthless action, UFC fights often give glimpse of ruthless fights. The same was visible during American professional mixed martial artist Sean O'Malley's fight against Jamaican-American rival Aljamain Sterling recently.

O'Malley had the odds stacked against him with Sterling coming into the Saturday fight with a nine-match undefeated streak. The latter, who is known for his grappling prowess, used his strength but could not takedown in the first round.

Sterling came out all guns blazing in the second round but O'Malley managed to defend by staying out of range. Just then, as he was forced back, O'Malley came up with a right punch that threw Sterling to the ground. Then he finished the contest with a solid ground and pound. With the win, Sean O'Malley became UFC Bantamweight champion.

The video of the fight has garnered more than 12 million views till Monday evening.

THE FULL @SUGASEANMMA KNOCKOUT!



A right hand that will live on in UFC history at #UFC292! pic.twitter.com/jM5MkPTxqK — UFC (@ufc) August 20, 2023

Fans have called the blow 'one of the most beautiful shots'.

One of the most beautiful shots we've seen in a long time. Sean O'malley is gonna go down as one of the cleanest, most precise strikers in MMA.



Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/fTpnHRP5xe — MartialMind 🇳🇬🇺🇲 (@MartialMind1) August 20, 2023

Other fans also reacted to the video.

Best & Worst of the Weekend





Best:

Suga Sean O'Malley TKOs Aljamain Sterling to become UFC Bantamweight Champion #UFC292



Worst:

Preseason injuries. There was a scary moment in the GB x NE game where CB Isaiah Bolden was stretchered off #ForeverNE #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/YxAddPy6pP — Rip Wheeler (@Gambling400) August 21, 2023

The UFC have posted the full Suga Sean O'Malley knockout on social media with no Geo restrictions. They rarely do this especially for a title fight on a PPV. The magnitude of the moment.pic.twitter.com/rnmik0iZRj — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) August 20, 2023

The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) earliers this year merged with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) to form a new, publicly listed company after a multi-million-dollar deal was finalised.

Endeavor Group Holdings, the parent company of UFC, announced that they will hold 51 per cent controlling interest in the new company while WWE shareholders will hold 49 per cent.

WWE, owned by billionaire Vince McMahon, has been in the news regarding a potential takeover and in the aftermath of the new deal, WWE will be valued at $9.3 billion while UFC, which is owned by Endeavor, is valued at $12.1 billion.