Republican candidate Donald Trump claimed the unprecedented mandate in the US Presidential race, beating his Democratic party opponent Kamal Harris to reach the 270-mark. As the country's verdict became apparent, Trump addressed the citizens in Florida where he also thanked JD Vance, the vice-president candidate for the Republicans, and Elon Musk, who played a big role in Trump's campaign. Trump also had a special mention for the CEO and president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Dana White, who was also present on the stage in Florida with him.

Speaking at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in Florida, Trump also asked White to share a few words on the presidential race, and the UFC boss had some intriguing remarks to make.

"This is karma ladies and gentlemen. Nobody deserves this more than his family does. This is what happens when the machine comes after you. Couldn‘t stop him. He keeps going forward. He‘s the most resilient man I‘ve ever met in my life. This is karma, ladies and gentlemen. He deserves this."

"Last but not least, the mighty and powerful Joe Rogan. And thank you, America. Thank you," said White.

JUST IN: Dana White goes off, thanks Joe Rogan for endorsing Donald Trump and helping him over the finish line.



"This is karma ladies and gentlemen."



"Nobody deserves this more than his family does. This is what happens when the machine comes after you."



"Couldn‘t stop him. He… pic.twitter.com/nNhTXe5fA7 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 6, 2024

As Trump claimed victory, he pledged to "heal" the country.

His exuberant speech came despite the fact that only Fox News had declared him the winner, with no other US networks having made the call so far.

As jubilant supporters cheered and chanted "USA", Trump took to the stage at his campaign headquarters in Florida along with his wife Melania and several of his children.

"We are going to help our country heal," the Republican former president said. "It's a political victory that our country has never seen before."

Advertisement

With AFP Inputs